Shalini Passi turns heads in Venice in a gorgeous floral gown made by a sculptor

Shalini Passi stunned in a Daniel Lismore look during her recent trip to Venice, Italy. Her sculptured gown was adorned with a variety of flowers and she looked like a walking piece of art.
Shalini Passi perfectly captured the spirit of Venice, wearing an experimental piece of outfit that brought fashion and art together. Her outfit was made by sculptor artist and painter Daniel Lismore.
Embellished with red, pink and pastel flowers, the gown is three-dimensional that made her look like a living sculpture. The gown looks right out of a fairytale book, reminding one of the ball gowns that all of us once wanted to wear.
The upper half of the outfit is a strapless corset bodice which is heavily textured and has beautiful three-dimensional floral appliqué and motifs in shades of light pastel. The ballgown skirt is voluminous and sculpted which is also intricately layered with pink, blue and green-hued roses, other floral and fruit designs.
Shalini also carried a matching floral headpiece which is a gorgeous pink masquerade eye mask with leaves and floral decorations. The mask was an homage to the popular masquerade balls which are magical gala celebrations that take place during the Carnival season. She paired her outfit with a statement diamond drop jewellery and matching earrings.
Fans have praised her look on social media. "You look stunning", one comment under Shalini's post read. Another fan said, "Super gorgeous". "The world needs more Shalinis", another fan wrote.
Shalini Passi definitely brought the drama to Venice and caught everyone's eye. Known as an art collector and patron, she definitely has the eye for good art.
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