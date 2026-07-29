Shalini Passi turns heads in Venice in a gorgeous floral gown made by a sculptor

Shalini also carried a matching floral headpiece which is a gorgeous pink masquerade eye mask with leaves and floral decorations. The mask was an homage to the popular masquerade balls which are magical gala celebrations that take place during the Carnival season. She paired her outfit with a statement diamond drop jewellery and matching earrings.

Fans have praised her look on social media. "You look stunning", one comment under Shalini's post read. Another fan said, "Super gorgeous". "The world needs more Shalinis", another fan wrote.

Shalini Passi definitely brought the drama to Venice and caught everyone's eye. Known as an art collector and patron, she definitely has the eye for good art.