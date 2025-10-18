Art connoisseur Shalini Passi collaborates with this jewellery label for an artistic bijouterie narrative

A

Prerna: Shalini is bold, expressive, and unapologetically individual. Her instinctive approach to art, design, and jewellery felt completely aligned with our philosophy. This collection is the outcome of that harmony.

Shalini: With this collection I finally had the chance to create jewels that reflect my own vision—bringing in the colours I felt were missing, and the motifs I’ve always cherished. In many ways, it feels like a natural extension of my journey as a collector, an artist, and now a designer.