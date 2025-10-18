Art connoisseur Shalini Passi collaborates with this jewellery label for an artistic bijouterie narrative
Luxe bijoux label Amaris Fine Jewels has come up with their debut celebrity collection in collaboration with art connoisseur Shalini Passi. Co-designed by Shalini and founder Prerna Rajpal, this limited-edition drop has three capsule collections—Cross My Heart, Flower Power, and Born to Fly—with only five pieces of each design ever to be produced. This collection melds Shalini’s love for art, symbolism, and colour with Amaris’ craftsmanship and design legacy. Prerna and Shalini take us through the range.
Amaris x Shalini Passi unveil a limited-edition jewel collection
Tell us about the collection.
Prerna: Cross My Heart explores Shalini’s love for the cross motif, brought to life in regal purple amethyst. The hero choker comes with interchangeable bands of pearls and black velvet, allowing it to transform from classic elegance to contemporary edge. Flower Power stems from Shalini’s fascination with florals and her love of pink. Here, we worked with over 6,000 gemstones—pink sapphires, emeralds, and diamonds—to create a sweeping collar necklace that is truly a collector’s piece. Born to Fly is perhaps the most personal, merging Shalini’s lifelong love of butterflies with our signature Meant to Fly motif. Reimagined in luminous mother-of-pearl with diamond accents, the pieces capture the delicacy, freedom, and transformation that butterflies represent.
Why did you choose to collaborate with each other?
Prerna: Shalini is bold, expressive, and unapologetically individual. Her instinctive approach to art, design, and jewellery felt completely aligned with our philosophy. This collection is the outcome of that harmony.
Shalini: With this collection I finally had the chance to create jewels that reflect my own vision—bringing in the colours I felt were missing, and the motifs I’ve always cherished. In many ways, it feels like a natural extension of my journey as a collector, an artist, and now a designer.
What kind of bijoux is trending in the winter festive party and wedding season?
Prerna: This season is all about statement bijoux that balance individuality with timelessness. We’re seeing a shift towards bold colours—pieces that bring vibrancy to festive and wedding looks—as well as motifs with strong symbolism. Chokers, collar necklaces, and versatile designs that can be styled in multiple ways are especially in demand, since they allow one piece to work across different occasions. Above all, clients are looking for jewellery that feels like an extension of their personality, something memorable yet wearable.
What are the essential pieces of jewellery every woman should possess?
Prerna: A statement choker or collar necklace, a pair of classic diamond earrings and a bold cocktail ring. A jewel in a vibrant stone, whether amethyst, sapphire, or emerald, is a must-have.
What are your personal choices when it comes to jewellery ?
Shalini: My love for jewellery has been lifelong and well-known. I’ve always collected pieces that spoke to me. When it comes to my personal choice, I like pieces that let me play around a little sometimes. I’ll wrap a necklace around my wrist and wear it as a bracelet, because I don’t think jewellery should be limited to just one way of wearing it. That’s one of the reasons I connect so much with Amaris’ designs.
How did you bring art into this collection?
Shalini: For me, jewellery has always been another canvas for art. In this collection, I’ve brought art into play through symbolism, colour, and form. The Cross My Heart pieces are influenced by the crosses I admired in museums and churches, almost like miniature sculptures, while the Flower Power collar necklace feels like a painting in gemstones, with over 6,000 stones creating a sweeping floral composition. And the Born to Fly pieces are like delicate art objects in themselves, reimagined in mother-of-pearl to capture the iridescence of butterflies. Each jewel carries fragments of my artistic sensibility, making them wearable works of art.
What are the must-have jewellery pieces for you?
Shalini: Pieces that feel like an extension of my personality. A bold statement choker is essential—it instantly transforms any look. I also love cocktail rings that carry colour and character, and earrings that frame the face with impact.
Who is the best bejewelled women to ever walk this earth?
Shalini: Madonna, the way she carries crosses is really inspiring.
