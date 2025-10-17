Diwali 2025: Model Subiksha Shivakumar on festive fashion and memories

For model Subiksha Shivakumar, Diwali is inseparable from her roots in Tamil Nadu. The festival is stitched together with sensory memories that feel eternal: the smell of ghee and sugar filling the house as her mother stirs sweets in the kitchen, the echo of relatives’ laughter spilling from one room to another, and the quiet comfort of wrapping herself in saris that carry the stories of past generations. These rituals of home gave Diwali its rhythm when she was younger, and they continue to shape the way she celebrates today.

As she steps further into her own career and coruns Aacharam, the food venture she founded with her sister, the festival has taken on new meaning. For Subiksha, Diwali is no longer just a single day of light and celebration. It has become a way of holding on to her heritage while also honouring the life she is building for herself. Excerpts from a chat with her.

Model Subiksha Shivakumar on Diwali, style and sisterhood