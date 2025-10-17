Diwali 2025: Model Subiksha Shivakumar on festive fashion and memories
For model Subiksha Shivakumar, Diwali is inseparable from her roots in Tamil Nadu. The festival is stitched together with sensory memories that feel eternal: the smell of ghee and sugar filling the house as her mother stirs sweets in the kitchen, the echo of relatives’ laughter spilling from one room to another, and the quiet comfort of wrapping herself in saris that carry the stories of past generations. These rituals of home gave Diwali its rhythm when she was younger, and they continue to shape the way she celebrates today.
As she steps further into her own career and coruns Aacharam, the food venture she founded with her sister, the festival has taken on new meaning. For Subiksha, Diwali is no longer just a single day of light and celebration. It has become a way of holding on to her heritage while also honouring the life she is building for herself. Excerpts from a chat with her.
What does Diwali mean to you and how do you usually celebrate it?
Diwali in Tamil Nadu has always felt like stepping into a world that is brighter and warmer than any other time of the year. When I was younger, the excitement was all about wearing new clothes that my parents picked for me and waiting for my grandfather to take us out to shop for fireworks. As I have grown older, I find happiness in buying my own outfits, spending my own money, and realising that these small acts are part of adulthood. The sense of independence feels special, but it also makes me appreciate the roots I come from.
These days, I also celebrate with friends who feel like chosen family. Sharing Diwali with them gives me the same sense of connection that I feel when I am at home, which is why the festival will always mean more than just lights or sweets to me. It is about finding belonging wherever I am.
Describe your ideal Diwali outfit.
Saris have always been my first choice for Diwali because they hold so much personal meaning for me. Many of the saris I wear are ones that my mother has passed down, and I love the idea that I am carrying a piece of her style and her story into the celebration. Last year, I bought a sari for myself for the first time, and it felt like a defining moment. I realised that choosing a sari and paying for it with my own money was not just about fashion but about entering a new phase of life where I make decisions for myself.
In terms of accessories, I always like to highlight one statement piece that does all the talking. It could be a bold necklace or a pair of striking earrings. I keep the rest of the look understated so that the accessory shines. When it comes to colours, I lean towards rich traditional shades because they carry such festive energy. A deep maroon or a bright mustard paired with gold jewellery immediately makes me feel celebratory
You have often stunned in both contemporary and traditional styles. How do you strike a balance between the two during festivals?
On regular days, I enjoy blending traditional elements into my modern wardrobe. It could be something small like a silver nose pin, a delicate bindi, or Indian jewellery paired with Western clothing. These details allow me to stay connected to my culture in a way that feels effortless and personal. Festivals, however, are when I like to fully embrace tradition. Diwali is the time when I wear the most traditional outfits I own such as silk saris paired with my mother’s jewellery.
Instead of experimenting too much with the clothes themselves, I use make up as a creative outlet. I enjoy matching my makeup with my outfit, whether it is through bold eyeliner, glitter on the eyelids, or a lip colour that ties the whole look together. This balance keeps me rooted in my culture while also giving me space to express myself in new ways.
Which fashion trends are you excited to embrace this festive season?
Right now, I am completely drawn to sequins. I like how they instantly add a sense of celebration to any outfit. I think of it as my glitter era because I am not afraid to shine a little brighter than usual. Diwali feels like the perfect time for sequins because the whole festival is about light and radiance.
What is one heirloom or vintage piece in your wardrobe that always makes a Diwali comeback?
My mother’s temple jewellery will always be the piece that makes an appearance during Diwali. These are pieces that carry a lot of memory and meaning.
What kind of Indianwear makes you feel most confident and beautiful?
I feel most confident in a pattu sari. There is something about the way the silk drapes and s h i n e s t h a t i m m e d i a t e l y m a k e s m e feel radiant.
What is one Diwali beauty ritual or wellness practice you swear by?
The one ritual I never skip is oiling my hair. It is something my mother has always encouraged, and it has stayed with me as an important part of my self-care routine. The act of massaging oil into my hair feels grounding, and it gives me a moment to slow down during the busy days of the festival.
What is your go-to accessory for elevating a simple festive look?
If I had to choose just one, it would be a nose pin. It is such a small accessory, but it changes the whole look instantly.
Aacharam’s tagline says “savour the tradition”. Tell us how that spirit of sisterhood and cultural pride shapes everything you create.
Aacharam is personal to both my sister and me because it comes from the heart of our childhood. Every Diwali, our mother would make new sweets or snacks, and we were always in the kitchen, helping her out in small ways. Through those moments, she was teaching us about our culture and showing us that food is a way of connecting with family. That is the exact feeling we want to share through Aacharam. It is about warmth, nostalgia, and pride in our Tamil identity.
From crunchy snacks to spicy podis, which product from Aacharam would you say best captures the flavour of your childhood?
It has to be our sambar podi. Sambar was such an important part of my childhood because my mother’s sambar was truly the best I have ever had. I remember friends in school always wanting to eat from my tiffin box, and my mother would make extra because she knew they loved it too. That taste reminds me of home more than anything else. Now, being able to package that feeling through our brand Aacharam is very meaningful to me. It feels like a way of carrying forward a piece of my childhood and sharing it with others.
Interview by Esha Aphale