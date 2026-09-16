Shilpa Shetty flaunts her paper mache Bappa: ‘We consciously moved from Plaster of Paris to clay’

Actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra has revealed her eco-friendly paper mache Bappa as she marked the 17th year of bringing Lord Ganesha home.

Shilpa Shetty on her paper mache Bappa and moving away from Plaster of Paris

Continuing her conscious approach to the festival, the Hungama 2 actress shared how her family has gradually moved from Plaster of Paris to clay and now paper mache for their Ganpati idol. Sharing a video, Shilpa wrote, “Our 17th year of welcoming Ganpati Bappa home with faith, love and devotion. Over the last decade, we consciously moved from Plaster of Paris to CLAY, and this year, took another step, our Bappa was made with PAPER MACHE. YES, it takes more care and effort, but that’s what we owe not just to God, but to the environment “He” has blessed us with.”