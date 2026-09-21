Samay Raina breaks silence on Medha Shankr wedding rumours

Samay Raina has answered the internet's latest question about his love life the way he answers most things, with a joke.

Samay Raina-Medha Shankr wedding rumours: What he said

The chatter began with an anonymous Reddit post claiming that Samay and actor Medha Shankr were planning to get married this December. The poster said they were close to the comedian's family and had learned of the plans from his mother. They also alleged that the two were on holiday together and that Samay wanted to marry Medha as soon as possible. The post spread fast, and by the weekend it was all over social media.