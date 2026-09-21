Samay Raina breaks silence on Medha Shankr wedding rumours

Samay Raina has answered the internet's latest question about his love life the way he answers most things, with a joke.
The chatter began with an anonymous Reddit post claiming that Samay and actor Medha Shankr were planning to get married this December. The poster said they were close to the comedian's family and had learned of the plans from his mother. They also alleged that the two were on holiday together and that Samay wanted to marry Medha as soon as possible. The post spread fast, and by the weekend it was all over social media.
Samay's reply came on Sunday, in an Instagram story. He tagged Medha and noted that his India tour is scheduled for December. His caption read, "December mai toh mera India tour hai, sorry will have to postpone." He set the story to the old Bollywood number Jhooth Bole Kauwa Kaate, a song about lying, which made his intent hard to miss.
Medha has reacted as well. Reports say she dismissed the wedding claims as baseless.
The rumour had plenty of fuel. Medha recently appeared on Samay's India's Got Latent Season 2, where she sat on the panel alongside Varun Dhawan and Sharon Verma. Since then, reported sightings of the two together have kept fans speculating. Earlier this month, Samay also shut down talk of a romance with Sharon Verma, saying the internet was just doing its thing.
Not everyone stopped at a December wedding. One entertainment portal even speculated that the two had already married quietly around July. Nothing credible supports that claim, and no official word has come from either camp.
Neither Samay nor Medha has publicly confirmed that they are dating. For now, the only wedding on Samay's December calendar is a tour date, and he seems perfectly happy for fans to read that however they like.
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