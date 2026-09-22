Nicolas Cage and his 31-year-old wife go viral as actor debuts new look

Nicolas Cage and Riko Shibata Nicolas Cage's marriage to Riko is his fifth and August is his third child. The two met through mutual friends. Recounting their meeting, the Oscar-winning actor said in an 2021 interview, "We met in Japan, and I thought she was stunning when I met her. We had a lot in common. She likes animals, too. So, I asked her, 'Do you have any pets?' And she said, 'Yes, I have flying squirrels'. She had two sugar gliders…I thought, 'That's it. This, this could work out.'"

Nicolas and Rico got engaged via FaceTime and the actor got the engagement ring, which is a black diamond ring, shipped to Japan. "Her favourite colour is black so she wanted the black gold, and the black diamond. I found it and I customised and personalised it and I actually sent it to her via FedEx", the actor had shared.