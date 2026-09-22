Nicolas Cage and his 31-year-old wife go viral as actor debuts new look

Nicolas Cage has stunned the world with a brand new look as he posed beside his wife Riko Shibata, 31 years younger to him. The couple made quite the entry on the red carpet at the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art in Los Angeles.
On Saturday, September 19, 2026, 62-year-old Hollywood star Nicolas Cage and his 31-year-old Japanese wife, Riko Shibata, held hands and posed for pictures on the opening night at the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art.
In a completely new look, Nicolas stunned with grey hair and beard, ditching his iconic brown hair and clean-shaved persona. His wife, Riko, showed up in an all-white outfit and flaunted her gorgeous bangs.
Riko is originally from Kyoto, Japan and is currently living in the Las Vegas, United States with Nicolas. The couple got married on February 16, 2021 in an intimate ceremony at the Wynn Hotel in Las Vegas. They welcomed their first child, a daughter named August Francesca on September 7, 2022.
Nicolas Cage and Riko Shibata Nicolas Cage's marriage to Riko is his fifth and August is his third child. The two met through mutual friends. Recounting their meeting, the Oscar-winning actor said in an 2021 interview, "We met in Japan, and I thought she was stunning when I met her. We had a lot in common. She likes animals, too. So, I asked her, 'Do you have any pets?' And she said, 'Yes, I have flying squirrels'. She had two sugar gliders…I thought, 'That's it. This, this could work out.'"
Nicolas and Rico got engaged via FaceTime and the actor got the engagement ring, which is a black diamond ring, shipped to Japan. "Her favourite colour is black so she wanted the black gold, and the black diamond. I found it and I customised and personalised it and I actually sent it to her via FedEx", the actor had shared.
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