Spider-Noir: The Nicolas Cage show is not coming back for a second season on Prime Video

Besides Nicolas Cage, the show features actors like Lamorne Morris, Li Jun Li, Karen Rodriguez, Abraham Popoola, Jack Huston and Brendan Gleeson in pivotal roles. Guest stars included Lukas Haas, Cameron Britton, Cary Christopher, Michael Kostroff, Scott MacArthur, Joe Massingill, Whitney Rice, Amanda Schull, Andrew Caldwell, Amy Aquino, Andrew Robinson and Kai Caster.

Oren Uziel of The Lost City, 22 Jump Street fame and Steve Lightfoot of Marvel’s The Punisher, Shantaram served as co-showrunners and executive producers. Fleabag and Killing Eve's Harry Bradbeer directed and executive produced the first two episodes.

Spider-Noir sees Nicolas Cage's Ben Reilly, a private investigator with spider-like powers who helps his friends and clients alike in 1930s New York City.

Why is Spider-Noir getting cancelled after the first season?

According to media reports and discussions on Reddit, three main reasons have been found: Fading viewership, high production costs and a shift in strategy. Spider-Noir had a solid start and ranked high initially, but the drop from Prime Video's daily top 10 lists was quick, too, and it lacked the long-term staying power of hits like Reacher.