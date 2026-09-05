Spider-Noir: The Nicolas Cage show is not coming back for a second season on Prime Video

Nicolas Cage's Spider-Noir on Prime Video/MGM+’s has been cancelled after one season, media reports confirm. Despite critical acclaim, boasting a 92% critics score and a 90% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, and securing 11 Emmy nominations (this is the most that any Prime Video series has won this year), Spider-Noir, unfortunately, will not return for a second season. The eight-episode series debuted on the streamer in May, marking Nicolas Cage's first regular television role.
Spider-Noir was the first chapter in Sony Pictures Television and Amazon Studios’ ongoing efforts to expand stories within the brand's universe of Marvel characters.
Besides Nicolas Cage, the show features actors like Lamorne Morris, Li Jun Li, Karen Rodriguez, Abraham Popoola, Jack Huston and Brendan Gleeson in pivotal roles. Guest stars included Lukas Haas, Cameron Britton, Cary Christopher, Michael Kostroff, Scott MacArthur, Joe Massingill, Whitney Rice, Amanda Schull, Andrew Caldwell, Amy Aquino, Andrew Robinson and Kai Caster.
Oren Uziel of The Lost City, 22 Jump Street fame and Steve Lightfoot of Marvel’s The Punisher, Shantaram served as co-showrunners and executive producers. Fleabag and Killing Eve's Harry Bradbeer directed and executive produced the first two episodes.
Spider-Noir sees Nicolas Cage's Ben Reilly, a private investigator with spider-like powers who helps his friends and clients alike in 1930s New York City.
Why is Spider-Noir getting cancelled after the first season?
According to media reports and discussions on Reddit, three main reasons have been found: Fading viewership, high production costs and a shift in strategy. Spider-Noir had a solid start and ranked high initially, but the drop from Prime Video's daily top 10 lists was quick, too, and it lacked the long-term staying power of hits like Reacher.
The lavish production filmed both black-and-white and full-colour versions of the series, making it an expensive project that required outsized, sustained viewership to justify a second season.
Notably, Amazon MGM Studios and Sony Pictures Television are continuing their collaboration on Marvel IP and are already looking toward the next chapter in their shared universe rather than renewing this specific iteration.