Bigg Boss Bangla: Srijla Guha injured in captaincy task, netizens demand Nandini Dutta's elimination

On Tuesday's episode on Bigg Boss Bangla, contestant Srijla Guha was injured badly on the sets as fellow contestant Nandini Dutta pushed her from the wooden horse, which left her screaming in pain. The incident happened during a captaincy task on the show.
The incident began during the musical chair round. Following a fierce competition, five contestants, Monami Ghosh, Jeetu Kamal, Srijla Guha, Rajveer Dey, and Tanushree Roy Das, remained in the final race for captaincy. Following Big Boss's rules, each of them had to sit on a wooden horse, and the other contestants had to decide whom they would support and whom they would pull down.
However, right at the start, Big Boss issued a strict red alert—under no circumstances could anyone be pulled down by physically touching, pushing, or using violence.
However, as the game progressed, sportsmanship seemed to vanish into thin air. Nandini was clearly in an aggressive mood from the beginning. First, she laughingly overturned Rajveer's horse, automatically eliminating him from the game. Right after this, on the pretext of talking to Srijla, she suddenly flipped her horse over with force as well. In a split second, a major disaster struck! Srijla crashed heavily onto the floor from the wooden horse.
The impact was so severe that the actress broke down in tears, screaming in pain. Seeing the situation spiral out of control, Big Boss immediately intervened and ordered Srijla to be taken to the store room. Rajveer quickly picked her up in his arms and handed her over to the doctors. Emergency first aid for Srijla began inside the house immediately.
Statement from Srijla Guha's team
Srijla and her team took to Instagram to share that the incident was truly disappointing and they would not accept any sort of apology.
But on the show, Nandini kept saying that it was not intentional and was part of the game. The post said: "It was a moment in the middle of a game, and something Nandini never intended to happen. She had no idea that one move in the task could turn things around like this. There was never any intention to hurt anyone, and she is truly sorry for what happened."
Netizens snapped back almost immediately. While one wrote, "Here comes PR with sad background music and damage control to prove Nandini innocent awwww," another wrote, "Just beyond my imagination! Stooping this low for a game?! Bhabte parchina just!". Actor Paromeeta Mukherjee also wrote, "I feel She is mentally unstable, her presence is actually scary for the house mates . Channel should immediately make a decision to evict her from the show."
Actor Sanghasri Sinha Mitra also took to Facebook to post: "#NandiniDutta I saw your nasty side inside the Makeup room..I thought it was just an insecurity but you are a disgusting creature..your parents must be ashamed of you..
#BigBossBangla you should stop this violence.."
Now, time will tell, whether she will be evicted from the game. Whether Srijla will return to the game, even that is unsure as of now.
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