Bigg Boss Bangla: Srijla Guha injured in captaincy task, netizens demand Nandini Dutta's elimination

On Tuesday's episode on Bigg Boss Bangla, contestant Srijla Guha was injured badly on the sets as fellow contestant Nandini Dutta pushed her from the wooden horse, which left her screaming in pain. The incident happened during a captaincy task on the show.

Srijla Guha and Nandini Dutta: What happened on the sets of Bigg Boss Bangla?

The incident began during the musical chair round. Following a fierce competition, five contestants, Monami Ghosh, Jeetu Kamal, Srijla Guha, Rajveer Dey, and Tanushree Roy Das, remained in the final race for captaincy. Following Big Boss's rules, each of them had to sit on a wooden horse, and the other contestants had to decide whom they would support and whom they would pull down.

However, right at the start, Big Boss issued a strict red alert—under no circumstances could anyone be pulled down by physically touching, pushing, or using violence.

However, as the game progressed, sportsmanship seemed to vanish into thin air. Nandini was clearly in an aggressive mood from the beginning. First, she laughingly overturned Rajveer's horse, automatically eliminating him from the game. Right after this, on the pretext of talking to Srijla, she suddenly flipped her horse over with force as well. In a split second, a major disaster struck! Srijla crashed heavily onto the floor from the wooden horse.

The impact was so severe that the actress broke down in tears, screaming in pain. Seeing the situation spiral out of control, Big Boss immediately intervened and ordered Srijla to be taken to the store room. Rajveer quickly picked her up in his arms and handed her over to the doctors. Emergency first aid for Srijla began inside the house immediately.

Statement from Srijla Guha's team

Srijla and her team took to Instagram to share that the incident was truly disappointing and they would not accept any sort of apology.