Brooke Hogan reveals the ‘major turning point’ that changed her relationship with her late father Hulk Hogan

Brooke Hogan has revealed that her relationship with her late father, the iconic wrestler Hulk Hogan, was permanently damaged after he had an affair with her close friend, Christiane Plante.
In a recent interview, the 38-year-old singer and reality TV star spoke candidly about the emotional toll the betrayal took on her and her family. Christiane, who worked closely with Brooke on her 2006 album Undiscovered, became romantically involved with Hulk while he was separated from his then-wife, Linda.
"A major turning point came after he slept with my friend Christiane," Brooke explained. "I forgive people very easily, sometimes probably too easily, and I forgave him, but something between us changed afterward. I don't think he ever related to me in quite the same way again".
The affair, coupled with her parents' highly publicised and messy divorce, created a "complicated" and "difficult situation" that eventually led to an estrangement between Brooke and Hulk.
"Then the divorce happened, and our entire family structure changed," she recalled. "Over time, things became increasingly complicated until eventually the relationship I had always believed could survive anything couldn't survive what was happening around us anymore".
Despite the painful memories and years of estrangement, Brooke emphasised that she still holds onto the positive moments from her childhood.
"I can love my father profoundly and still tell the truth about where he hurt me," she said. "Both things can be true. The foundation between my dad and me was incredibly strong. As a little girl, I felt incredibly safe with my dad. I adored him. I have wonderful memories with him."
Brooke also revealed that she was able to speak with her father before his death from a heart attack in July 2025, ending the conversation by telling him she loved him.