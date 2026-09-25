Brooke Hogan reveals the ‘major turning point’ that changed her relationship with her late father Hulk Hogan

Brooke Hogan has revealed that her relationship with her late father, the iconic wrestler Hulk Hogan, was permanently damaged after he had an affair with her close friend, Christiane Plante.

Brooke Hogan opens up about her relationship with dad Hulk

In a recent interview, the 38-year-old singer and reality TV star spoke candidly about the emotional toll the betrayal took on her and her family. Christiane, who worked closely with Brooke on her 2006 album Undiscovered, became romantically involved with Hulk while he was separated from his then-wife, Linda.

"A major turning point came after he slept with my friend Christiane," Brooke explained. "I forgive people very easily, sometimes probably too easily, and I forgave him, but something between us changed afterward. I don't think he ever related to me in quite the same way again".

The affair, coupled with her parents' highly publicised and messy divorce, created a "complicated" and "difficult situation" that eventually led to an estrangement between Brooke and Hulk.