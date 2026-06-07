Hulk Hogan's cause of death revealed amid daughter Brooke's malpractice claims

Hulk Hogan, born Terry Gene Bollea, passed away on July 24, 2025, almost a year ago, at 71 years of age. Now, any possibility of foul play in his death has been ruled out, claiming it to be natural.

According to reports, the police have closed the investigation due to absence of any evidence indicating otherwise. The wrestler's daughter, Brooke Hogan had previously claimed malpractice had taken her father's life.

Police reports say Hulk Hogan died of natural causes

The police have closed investigation related to wrestler Hulk Hogan's sudden death on Friday. In their reports, they said that they did not come across any "evidence to indicate any criminal wrongdoing related to his death."