Hulk Hogan's cause of death revealed amid daughter Brooke's malpractice claims

Hulk Hogan, born Terry Gene Bollea, passed away on July 24, 2025, almost a year ago, at 71 years of age. Now, any possibility of foul play in his death has been ruled out, claiming it to be natural.
According to reports, the police have closed the investigation due to absence of any evidence indicating otherwise. The wrestler's daughter, Brooke Hogan had previously claimed malpractice had taken her father's life.
The police have closed investigation related to wrestler Hulk Hogan's sudden death on Friday. In their reports, they said that they did not come across any "evidence to indicate any criminal wrongdoing related to his death."
Hulk's daughter, Brooke Hogan had claimed that the police body-cam footage can prove malpractice involving her father's death. However, according to the police, following, "visual inspection of Mr. Bollea's body, there has been no evidence to indicate the death of Terry Bollea was anything other than natural."
The police extended gratitude to Hulk's widow, Sky Daily, kids, Nick and Brooke and lawyer Kevin Hayslett for their co-operation and support. "We would not have had the legal justification to obtain much of the information without their cooperation", they said.
Hulk Hogan had collapsed in his Florida home and was taken to a local hospital where he was declared dead last year. Since then, an investigation was carried out and several people were interviewed, but no sign of crime could be uncovered.
After hulk passed away at the hospital, it was said that he had suffered an acute myocardial infarction to which he eventually succumbed.