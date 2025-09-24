Why is Brooke Hogan living in a hotel after Hulk Hogan’s death?

Brooke Hogan has spoken out following a recent report alleged that she and her family were residing in a hotel since she was omitted from her late father Hulk Hogan’s will. The 37-year-old singer and her husband, Steven Olesky, have dispelled the rumours affirming that although they are indeed residing in a hotel it is for a very positive reason.

Is Hulk Hogan’s daughter Brooke living in a hotel?

The couple, who are parents to twins Oliver and Molly who are eight months old, are split between Miami and Brooke as she lays down new tracks. “With my 14 years of professional hockey and her travel this is nothing new for us” Olesky told reporters. “She’s been putting in long days. A few nights have turned into 3-4am trying to knock out as much music as possible.”

Brooke has recently re-signed with her former record label SoBe Entertainment with whom she had collaborated on her albums Undiscovered and The Redemption. She has already recorded 14 songs in 10 days, according to her husband. The artiste has been posting recording studio videos on social media, eagerly posting updates about the new project.

The hotel stay of the family comes after the passing away of her father Hulk Hogan whose original name was Terry Bollea in July, aged 71. Brooke was excluded from his five million dollar will but she claims it was her decision. “My dad knows I’m a hard worker and I have been surviving without his money for a long long time,” she said. Brooke’s brother, Nick Hogan, is the only person left in their father’s will.