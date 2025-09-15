Brooke Hogan ‘at peace’ with being left out of her father Hulk Hogan’s will

Brooke Hogan has made a public statement since the death of her father Hulk Hogan, saying she is not surprised that she was not mentioned in his £4 million will. The legendary wrestler’s entire estate was left to his son Nick Hogan.

Brooke Hogan opens up on being left out of father Hulk Hogan’s will

While in a media interview, Brooke said, “His choice is no surprise to me. It’s what I requested, I stand by it with no regrets. My dad knows I’m a hard worker and I have been living on my own without his money for a long, long time.”

The woman, aged 37, made it clear that she had already requested to be taken out of the will back in 2023. She said it was a preemptive measure to prevent any future family squabbles over finances, something she had seen occur before. “I’ve seen how some members of my family pounce on money. And I see how they fight for money and how they turn against each other because of money.. And I told her, if and when my dad passes away, this is going to be — excuse my French — a sh*t show. And I don’t want any part of it.”

Brooke had been alienated from her father for several years prior to his death in July. In a moving tribute on Instagram, she spoke about the estrangement between them as a “series of private phone calls” and “respectful disagreements” and not one huge fight. She said that her father had become increasingly isolated and she could not penetrate the “force field” that had set up around him.

In spite of the distance, Brooke said she has “no regrets” and is “at peace” about their relationship. “I know in my heart I did everything I could,” she wrote. “He knows how deeply, how hard and how purely I loved him.”

Hulk Hogan, whose birth name was Terry Bollea, died on July 24 at the age of 71 after he had a heart attack.