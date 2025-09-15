Sanjay Dutt wanted to fight Rajesh Khanna for having an affair with Tina Munim

Sanjay Dutt has been exceptionally close to his mother and legendary actress, late Nargis. When she passed away in 1981, he grew close to his Rocky co-worker Tina Munim, who grew to take his mother's place.
However, his drug and alcohol habits forced them apart. But a reported third party may also have been to blame: Rajesh Khanna. Tina Munim grew close to Rajesh Khanna when they worked together for their 1983 film Souten.
Sanjay felt humiliated, given the amount of tabloid gossip surrounding them. In his biography, Sanjay Dutt: The Untold Story of Bollywood’s Bad Boy, this is what he said about his relationship with Tina:
“Take my relationship with Tina for instance. The whole world knew she was fooling around with everybody, making a fool out of me, but I behaved like a blind man and defended her totally. Of course, at the end of it, when our relationship was over and her affair or whatever with Rajesh was brought out in the open, I felt like a fool. I felt used. I knew I was the laughing stock of the industry. Everybody was laughing at me.”
“It had happened soon after Tina had walked out on me. I don’t know what got into me that day. But I was just seized by anger… I couldn’t bear the fact that someone had walked out on me. So in anger, I swore to get Rajesh. I drove to the studios where he was shooting. He came out and sat on a chair. I too pulled up a chair right in front of him and sat down bang opposite. Then I kept staring at him and he got totally psyched. I would have walloped the sh*t out of him. But he just sat still. Lucky for him," his biography read.
Rajesh Khanna was married to actress Dimple Kapadia when he was linked to Tina Munim. They reportedly separated around 1982, though they were never legally divorced.
