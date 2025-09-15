Sanjay Dutt wanted to fight Rajesh Khanna for having an affair with Tina Munim

Sanjay Dutt has been exceptionally close to his mother and legendary actress, late Nargis. When she passed away in 1981, he grew close to his Rocky co-worker Tina Munim, who grew to take his mother's place.

Sanjay Dutt wanted to bash Rajesh Khanna after his girlfriend Tina Munim walked out on him

However, his drug and alcohol habits forced them apart. But a reported third party may also have been to blame: Rajesh Khanna. Tina Munim grew close to Rajesh Khanna when they worked together for their 1983 film Souten.

Sanjay felt humiliated, given the amount of tabloid gossip surrounding them. In his biography, Sanjay Dutt: The Untold Story of Bollywood’s Bad Boy, this is what he said about his relationship with Tina:

“Take my relationship with Tina for instance. The whole world knew she was fooling around with everybody, making a fool out of me, but I behaved like a blind man and defended her totally. Of course, at the end of it, when our relationship was over and her affair or whatever with Rajesh was brought out in the open, I felt like a fool. I felt used. I knew I was the laughing stock of the industry. Everybody was laughing at me.”