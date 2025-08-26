Sanjay Dutt’s daughter Trishala talks boundaries in viral Instagram story

Sanjay Dutt's daughter Trishala Dutt posted a short, sharp note about family and mental health on her Instagram stories. The message asked people to think twice before letting blood alone decide who stays in their life. Trishala post drew attention quickly.

Trishala's Instagram story underlines that family ties should not come at the cost of peace of mind

She wrote that not everyone related by blood deserves a place in your life. She urged people to protect their peace. She said stepping back from hurt people counts as self-care. She added that mental health can matter more than preserving a family image. The tone in the note felt firm and personal rather than vague.