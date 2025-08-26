Soha Ali Khan launches podcast on women’s wellness and ageing

"Over the years, I’ve realised that so many of the things we go through as women, from our changing bodies to our mental health, motherhood, work-life balance, or simply learning to love ourselves, are often kept in the shadows. We’re told to be strong but not vulnerable, to push through but not speak up.”

In another media interview, Soha said that she has visited nearly 20 experts trying to understand what’s happening in her body. She wanted to understand how our 28-day cycle affects women’s energy, nutrition and emotions. The 40-year old actor wants to disseminate the knowledge she has gained.

She also explained how she has always been “a perfectionist” so it took time to accept her insecurities and be kinder to herself. Despite looking super-fit, Soha felt tired and fatigued, so it helped her to build up a supportive community surrounding her.

"What makes a difference is the voices around you, my husband, my parents, my friends. If they’re supportive, you love yourself more. That’s why creating a kind community matters because we’re not superheroes who can always self-validate," she said in another interview.