Soha Ali Khan launches podcast on women’s wellness and ageing

Actor, writer and now podcaster Soha Ali Khan is trying to delve into “under-tapped” topics on women’s health such as perimenopause, hormones and getting past insecurities
Actor and author Soha Ali Khan is embarking on a new journey with her wellness podcast All About Her, which will discuss a horde of topics which women often struggle to open up about. It includes perimenopause, hormones, insecurities and the importance of being kind to oneself.

“Over the years, I’ve realised that so many of the things we go through as women, from our changing bodies to our mental health, motherhood, work-life balance, or simply learning to love ourselves, are often kept in the shadows. We’re told to be strong but not vulnerable, to push through but not speak up,” she said, in an interview with a news agency.

In another media interview, Soha said that she has visited nearly 20 experts trying to understand what’s happening in her body. She wanted to understand how our 28-day cycle affects women’s energy, nutrition and emotions. The 40-year old actor wants to disseminate the knowledge she has gained.

She also explained how she has always been “a perfectionist” so it took time to accept her insecurities and be kinder to herself. Despite looking super-fit, Soha felt tired and fatigued, so it helped her to build up a supportive community surrounding her.

"What makes a difference is the voices around you, my husband, my parents, my friends. If they’re supportive, you love yourself more. That’s why creating a kind community matters because we’re not superheroes who can always self-validate," she said in another interview.

Soha Ali Khan shares unseen photo with Saif from her wedding day, fans speculate Saif's hidden Instagram account
