Soha Ali Khan shares unseen photo with Saif from her wedding day, fans speculate Saif's hidden Instagram account

Soha Ali Khan celebrated her brother Saif Ali Khan’s 55th birthday with a short, personal post on Instagram. And Saif, as we know, keeps a low profile online. Soha chose a quiet memory to celebrate him. She shared a photograph from her 2015 wedding. The picture shows Saif in a sherwani, and Soha sitting with a small plate of papaya. The moment was captured half an hour before she walks down the aisle. The scene feels ordinary and quiet. Two siblings sharing a few minutes away from the crowd.
Soha writes that Saif gave her advice that mattered. She keeps a light tone and teases that he might have a secret Instagram account. She also says she will call him because he does not use social media. The message reads like a private note made public.
Their wedding stayed small and private. It took place at home. Family and a few close friends came. Names in the photos include Sharmila Tagore, Kareena Kapoor and Arpita Khan. Soha married actor Kunal Kemmu. They had lived together before the marriage. They now live with their daughter Inaaya, who is seven.
On screen, Soha last appeared in Chhorii 2. Critics give mixed responses, reviewers praised the acting and some said the film lacked strong scares. Saif’s last project was The Jewel Thief on Netflix. The film stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Nikita Dutta alongside him. He signs up next for a Priyadarshan thriller called Haiwaan. That project brings him back with Akshay Kumar after many years. The film has a 2026 release date and currently sits in production.
The social post matters because of what it shows rather than what it says. There are few props. There are no staged smiles. There is a plate of fruit in the foreground. There is a sherwani and a quiet conversation. Those small details give the image a human scale.
