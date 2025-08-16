Amitabh Bachchan beams as Abhishek Bachchan wins Best Actor in IFFM

For Abhishek, the win matters beyond Melbourne. It is a reminder that his journey has been about carving out a place for himself, outside the long shadow of a famous surname. The recognition makes a clear statement—his body of work has started to earn respect on its own.

What stands out in Amitabh’s post is the very ordinary pride of a father. Strip away the stardom and the legacy, and his words could have been written by any parent watching their child finally be acknowledged. That mix of relief and joy is what gave the message its weight.

The festival has more days to go, but the Bachchan household already has its moment. For the family, the award adds to a generational story. For Amitabh, it may simply be the proof that persistence, even in the most public of careers, eventually finds its reward.