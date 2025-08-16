Amitabh Bachchan beams as Abhishek Bachchan wins Best Actor in IFFM

Amitabh Bachchan did not hold back when his son Abhishek picked up the Best Actor award at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. The honour came for his performance in I Want to Talk, which has been showing at the festival that runs till August 24.
On his blog, Amitabh shared two photos of Abhishek—one with the award in hand, another from a magazine cover. The images were simple, but his words carried more weight. He wrote that no father could ask for a better gift, calling himself the happiest parent in the universe.
The note was not just a celebration of a trophy. It felt like a reflection on years of struggle. Abhishek has had a career where praise and criticism often arrived together. Amitabh pointed out his son’s ability to rise after every stumble, to keep working despite setbacks. According to him, this award showed that patience and persistence eventually speak louder than doubt.
He also went back to the days when he was ridiculed for speaking too proudly about his son. Critics dismissed it as promotion, not genuine belief. Now, he wrote, the same voices are silent. In their place, applause. Coming from one of the most guarded figures in Hindi cinema, it was a rare admission that public opinion still stings, even for the biggest of stars.
For Abhishek, the win matters beyond Melbourne. It is a reminder that his journey has been about carving out a place for himself, outside the long shadow of a famous surname. The recognition makes a clear statement—his body of work has started to earn respect on its own.
What stands out in Amitabh’s post is the very ordinary pride of a father. Strip away the stardom and the legacy, and his words could have been written by any parent watching their child finally be acknowledged. That mix of relief and joy is what gave the message its weight.
The festival has more days to go, but the Bachchan household already has its moment. For the family, the award adds to a generational story. For Amitabh, it may simply be the proof that persistence, even in the most public of careers, eventually finds its reward.
For more updates, join/follow our , and channels.