With Ekadesham heading to Filmfest Aachen, actress Divya Prabha opens up about resisting expectations, taking creative risks, and more

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When I choose a film, the reason isn’t always the same. Sometimes it’s the script, sometimes the filmmaker, sometimes the crew or the actors involved. It can be a combination of all those things.

With Ekadesham, there was a very personal reason as well. I had already worked with Don, and I’ve been a huge fan of his films, especially 1956, Central Travancore (2019) and Santhoshathinte Onnam Rahasyam (2021). After working with him on Family, I would often tell him, “Don, if there’s anything you’re doing, please let me know. I’d always love to work with you.”

So when he came to me with the script of Ekadesham, I was genuinely surprised and excited because it felt very different from his previous films. It’s set in Kochi and belongs to the mumblecore genre, following a group of young people who are struggling to survive and navigate their relationships.

The fact that Don had planned it as a very small indie production also interested me. There was a minimal crew of just six people, with a handheld camera that he himself operated as the cinematographer. More than anything, it was the trust I have in Don and the script itself. I found the script really interesting because every time I read it, I discovered something new. It kept revealing new layers to the characters and the story.

I also enjoy discussing cinema with Don, so our collaboration is an open exchange of ideas.