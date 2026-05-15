Kerala filmmaker Don Palathara brings six-film retrospective and candid audience dialogues to Bengaluru

A

A willingness to watch six films is already a lot to ask of anyone. I would tell them: come to the ones you are curious about, leave if a film does not hold you and come back the next day for another. Each of these films was made at a different point in my life. The content and form vary between them because I look at them almost as if they were made by different people. The audience is not a static entity either. Their taste and opinions change with every new viewing. Some films communicate with us more, some less.