Peter Jackson isn’t fully anti-AI, even as Hollywood grows more polarised

Hollywood is steadily warming up to AI. A wave of stars have spoken in favour of the usage of artificial intelligence in movies and now Peter Jackson has shared his mixed views on the growing influence of artificial intelligence in Hollywood.

Widely regarded as a visionary in filmmaking and visual effects for his work on the The Lord of the Rings Trilogy, Jackson was recently honoured with an Honorary Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival. A day later, during a masterclass session, the acclaimed director spoke candidly about the rise of AI-generated content in the film industry.

Peter Jackson's cites Gollum's example while weighing in on AI

Jackson admitted that AI could potentially “destroy the world” in terms of its impact on cinema, but clarified that he is not entirely opposed to the technology’s use in filmmaking.