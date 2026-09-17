Don Palathara talks to us about his new film Ekadesham ahead of its Filmfest Aachen premiere
For people trying to build a life around cinema, the dream can look very different from the reality. Don Palathara explores the space between the two in Ekadesham (The Uncertainty Principle), his new Malayalam feature set in Kochi. The film follows young people trying to find their place in cinema while dealing with the uncertainties that come with pursuing a creative life. Starring Roshan Mathew, Divya Prabha, Jitin Puthanchery, Vinay Forrt, Aarsha Baiju, Mahesh Narayanan, and Santhy Balachandran, Ekadesham will have its world premiere at Filmfest Aachen in Germany on September 25. We catch up with Don ahead of the screening.
Don Palathara on Ekadesham: A playful, intimate take on on the ambitions and realities of movie aspirants
What was the starting point for Ekadesham?
While I was teaching at IIT Gandhinagar, I started thinking more about the lives of young film aspirants in Kochi. The city, while being a metro, accommodates people from all sorts of backgrounds, and there are many youngsters who are passionate about getting into cinema. There is often a gap between the cinema they dream about and their everyday reality. Ekadesham is, in a way, an attempt to merge those two worlds and explore what happens in that space between aspiration and reality.
How does The Uncertainty Principle work, as the English title?
The film is about characters who are in a kind of liminal state of existence. They are part of the cinema world and outside it at the same time. The uncertainty principle in physics is about the idea that you cannot determine the exact position of a particle without losing information about its momentum, and vice versa. I found that idea interesting in relation to these characters and the uncertain states they find themselves in, both in relation to cinema and to their interpersonal relationships.
Did you approach Ekadesham differently from your earlier work?
I think I am more playful this time. There is a certain looseness to the film that I hadn’t explored in the same way in my earlier films. We made the film with a very small crew. Most of the time, the crew was just six people. Working in an intimate setting has its advantages and disadvantages, but I can say that I’d definitely do it again.
How did it feel to learn that the film would have its world premiere at Filmfest Aachen?
I am glad that the film is now ready and is reaching the right audience. After spending so much time making the film, the most interesting part for me is now seeing how people respond to it. I’m eager to see how audiences outside Kerala respond to a film that is so rooted in the lives and circumstances of people in Kochi.
Email: anoushkakundu@newindianexpress.com
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