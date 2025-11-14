We catch up with actor Kishen Das ahead of his latest release, Aaromaley!

Kishen Das has that rare, disarming charm that instantly wins you over — the kind that feels effortless both on screen and off. With his striking looks, easy smile and unstudied confidence, he’s fast becoming one of Tamil cinema’s most watchable new talents.
Many first discovered him in Mudhal Nee Mudivum Nee (2022), where his sensitive performance and boy-next-door appeal made audiences sit up and take notice. But Kishen’s charisma extends beyond films — as the witty, quick-thinking host of Netflix’s Menu Please, he’s bantered with everyone from Anil Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor to Vijay Sethupathi and Gautham Vasudev Menon, holding his own with remarkable ease.
Born and raised in Chennai, the Loyola College graduate found his love for performing early through theatre, before stints at Fully Filmy honed his screen presence and comic timing. His journey from online sketches and podcasts (Timepass with Das) to the big screen has been one of quiet perseverance and self-belief.
After making waves in Sync (2023), Singapore Saloon (2024) and Tharunam (2025), Kishen now steps into his most ambitious role yet — as the male lead (and co-writer) of Sarang Thiagu’s Aaromaley, that releases today. With that trademark mix of natural comic timing, depth and wit, Kishen seems poised for an exciting new chapter, as we find out…
Aaromaley hits screens today. Tell us how the idea came about?
The name of the film comes from the superhit song Aaromale, composed by AR Rahman for Gautham Vasudev Menon’s 2010 Tamil film Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa. This is a very special project for me because I wrote the first draft of the film and the director, Sarang Thiagu and I sat down and fleshed out most of it together. We brought in our different perspectives. Usually, as an actor, I only get involved much later in the process, but this is the first time that the germination of the idea itself involved me. So, it’s very special to me.
What is the film about?
I think for most of us, the idea of romance and love comes from cinema. We watch something on screen and immediately believe that this is what love is. Someone walks by in slow motion, there’s a breeze and something romantic or poetic unfolds. But honestly, 99 percent of the time, that’s not what happens — it’s all in our heads. Aaromaley is a film for the generation that grew up watching movies and believing that love would be like that, when in reality, it’s very different. It’s about someone who believes that love makes life beautiful, but is forced to work within a world of arranged marriages — and the internal conflict that creates.
Did you always know that you wanted to be an actor?
I think, as I grew older, I realised that maybe I’d wanted to be an actor all along. There are some desires we have that we don’t even admit — something stops us from accepting them. Acting was one such desire for me. I did a lot of theatre when I was in school, but I never thought I’d become an actor because the definition of a hero or a star was very different back then. You had to be this macho guy who saved the day and you had to tick ten different boxes — otherwise, you weren’t a star. I think, when the definition of a hero changed, I started accepting that maybe I could be an actor.
You’ve mostly done romantic roles and stuck to the ‘boy-next-door’ trope. Was that a conscious decision?
I don’t think it’s been a conscious decision. I listen to a lot of stories because I’m very approachable and I simply try to pick the ones that I feel work for me — the ones that appeal to the kind of audience I want to reach. I’ve not been very conscious about themes or genres; it’s just been about stories that connect with me. That said, yes — I am trying to break away from being stereotyped.
You’re naturally funny, as we can clearly see on your social media. How come you’ve never tried stand-up?
I’m extremely anxious! If you give me a script, I can go on stage and perform it, but I definitely can’t do stand-up. I have a lot of respect for stand-up comedians — it’s an extremely difficult job. People have even approached me to host shows and I immediately say no! I know I’d just fumble if it wasn’t rehearsed or scripted.
Were you always in such good shape?
I actually don’t think I was ever in shape. I was overweight in school — I used to be on the heavier side because I ate a lot of junk food and had no discipline whatsoever. But, I think, everyone goes through that phase in college or school when you stop taking food from home and eat out all the time.
Eventually, you start skipping meals and losing weight — though I definitely don’t recommend that lifestyle! (laughs) I started going to the gym around 2017 or 2018 when my friends began working out and I thought, “what is this new thing now? I have to keep up with it too?” (laughs) That’s how it started. I don’t think I have a great physique or anything, but I’m careful about what I eat. I try to exercise three or four times a week and play a lot of badminton — that’s about it.
You also have great skin and hair. How do you manage both?
I’ve been friends with my wife for eight years, and we were together for two years before we got married. She’s really the one responsible for whatever clear skin and good hair I have. I used to come home with makeup on and go straight to sleep — I wouldn’t wash my face or use wipes. She wasn’t having it after a while!
She trained me to wear sunscreen, moisturise and use makeup wipes. Before I go to a shoot, she’s already packed a little pouch for me with everything I need. So, I don’t really have a skincare routine — I have a very supportive wife who takes care of it. I’m on that journey of learning to take care of my skin and hair and I’d urge every other man out there to start if they haven’t already.
How do you look after your mental health?
I don’t think I’m the best at dealing with difficult situations, because I tend to get carried away by my emotions. I feel guilt very easily — even if someone lets me down, I end up feeling like I’ve let them down. In this industry, that can mean laying yourself down as a doormat and letting people walk all over you. That’s something I’m learning to handle. My biggest breakthrough was probably studying psychology in school. I was never afraid to admit that I needed help — and that’s the first step. It’s important to know when you need support and I’ve never shied away from accepting that. I started therapy during COVID-19 and it really helped me understand who I am — where I’ve been right and where I’ve gone wrong. I began therapy with The Mind and Company here in Chennai and as of October, this year, I’ve also signed on as one of their ambassadors.
Are you planning to focus more on writing, since that’s what first drew you to the industry?
One hundred per cent! I’m working on something right now — I don’t know if I’ll actually be able to make it, but sometimes you have that one idea that makes you think, “maybe, this could be a great film.” I’m still at that stage, but I’d definitely love to write more.
Finally, what else can we look forward to?
I have another film coming up called Eerapadham Kaatru Mazhai. It’s the first time I’ve stepped out of my comfort zone to play a grey character and it’s a very interesting project. I’m also working on another film, which we haven’t announced yet — it’s with a fantastic team and it’s a romantic fantasy, but, I can’t say much else about the project.
Aaromaley hits theatres today.
