We catch up with actor Kishen Das ahead of his latest release, Aaromaley!

Kishen Das has that rare, disarming charm that instantly wins you over — the kind that feels effortless both on screen and off. With his striking looks, easy smile and unstudied confidence, he’s fast becoming one of Tamil cinema’s most watchable new talents.

Many first discovered him in Mudhal Nee Mudivum Nee (2022), where his sensitive performance and boy-next-door appeal made audiences sit up and take notice. But Kishen’s charisma extends beyond films — as the witty, quick-thinking host of Netflix’s Menu Please, he’s bantered with everyone from Anil Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor to Vijay Sethupathi and Gautham Vasudev Menon, holding his own with remarkable ease.

Born and raised in Chennai, the Loyola College graduate found his love for performing early through theatre, before stints at Fully Filmy honed his screen presence and comic timing. His journey from online sketches and podcasts (Timepass with Das) to the big screen has been one of quiet perseverance and self-belief.

After making waves in Sync (2023), Singapore Saloon (2024) and Tharunam (2025), Kishen now steps into his most ambitious role yet — as the male lead (and co-writer) of Sarang Thiagu’s Aaromaley, that releases today. With that trademark mix of natural comic timing, depth and wit, Kishen seems poised for an exciting new chapter, as we find out…