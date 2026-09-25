Dove Cameron and Damiano David tie the knot at a Tuscan estate after 3 years of dating

They kept their wedding ceremony small and private and were photographed at the venue in Italy as they looked gorgeous and extremely happy. The 30-year-old actress ditched the traditional wedding gown and twinned with her partner with white suits. According to reports, less than 200 people were invited to the wedding where only close friends and family were present.

Dove and David first sparked dating rumours in 2023 and the two were romantically linked. Dove, who was born and raised in the United States has previously said that the two made it a point to get to know each other by actively making the effort to spend time in each others' countries. David is an Italian singer and was born in Rome.