Dove Cameron and Damiano David tie the knot at a Tuscan estate after 3 years of dating

Dove Cameron and Damiano David are now officially married! The celebrity couple tied the know on September 24, 2026 at the Montalcino Town Hall in Tuscany, Italy in an intimate ceremony. There were dressed in matching white suits as they smiled and celebrated their new beginning.
Former Disney Channel star Dove Cameron and Måneskin frontman Damiano David are officially wife and husband. The couple made their relationship official with their red carpet debut in February 2024.
They kept their wedding ceremony small and private and were photographed at the venue in Italy as they looked gorgeous and extremely happy. The 30-year-old actress ditched the traditional wedding gown and twinned with her partner with white suits. According to reports, less than 200 people were invited to the wedding where only close friends and family were present.
Dove and David first sparked dating rumours in 2023 and the two were romantically linked. Dove, who was born and raised in the United States has previously said that the two made it a point to get to know each other by actively making the effort to spend time in each others' countries. David is an Italian singer and was born in Rome.
The newly married couple had first met at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards and they were nominated in the same category: Best New Artist. In 2023, they met once again at the same award show and David made the first move by inviting the singer-actress to visit Måneskin during their Madison Square Garden show. After three years of dating, they confirmed their engagement in January 2026 via Instagram.
For more updates, join/follow our, and channels.