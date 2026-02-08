Dove Cameron reveals her wedding plans and the perfect look for her big day

Dove shared that she has never given wedding a thought because she did not know if the day would come for her. So, she has no prior plans in place and let life take its course. "It was never one of those things that I had planned out. I didn't know what form my life was going to take. And now, I'm like a baby again", she said in a recent interview.

Talking about how she wants to look on her big day, Dove Cameron shared that she wants to celebrate her queerness no matter what, thus celebrating every aspect of her identity. The singer said, "I'm going to have to figure out a way to design a dress that feels inclusive of the fullness of who I am".

However, balance is key when it comes to such important decisions. "If it's my wedding day and we're both in suits, I'm going to look back and be like, 'Well, f---.' But if I go ultra-femme, I'm going to be like, 'Well, f---'", she added.