Dove Cameron reveals her wedding plans and the perfect look for her big day

American singer and actor, Dove Cameron got engaged to Italian singer-songwriter and Måneskin frontman Damiano David and is currently planning her wedding.
In a recent interview, Dove talked about her plans regarding her wedding outfit and it is all about celebrating her identity. While wedding planning is a new experience for her, she knows one thing for sure: her dress must celebrate her queerness.
Wedding bells are ringing for Dove Cameron and Damiano David after they announced their engagement in January. The 30-year-old actor-singer opened up about her ongoing wedding plans and the vision she has in mind for her big day.
Dove shared that she has never given wedding a thought because she did not know if the day would come for her. So, she has no prior plans in place and let life take its course. "It was never one of those things that I had planned out. I didn't know what form my life was going to take. And now, I'm like a baby again", she said in a recent interview.
Talking about how she wants to look on her big day, Dove Cameron shared that she wants to celebrate her queerness no matter what, thus celebrating every aspect of her identity. The singer said, "I'm going to have to figure out a way to design a dress that feels inclusive of the fullness of who I am".
However, balance is key when it comes to such important decisions. "If it's my wedding day and we're both in suits, I'm going to look back and be like, 'Well, f---.' But if I go ultra-femme, I'm going to be like, 'Well, f---'", she added.
Dove wants to pay homage to both her masculine and feminine energies that are so integral to her identity. While she does not know what her final wedding look will be like, she revealed that she wants to wear a white dress in which she feels like herself.
She added, "Your wedding should be about you, you know? I don't feel pressure to amalgamate or honor a specific idea of what a wedding should look like, but that doesn't mean some of it won't look traditional. I'm just not thinking about it".
Dove Cameron came out as queer back in 2020, during an Instagram Live session. She has previously opened up about the struggle she faced before coming out as gay because she thought no one would believe her. However, she is glad that the industry has transformed to provide a platform for people to express who they are.