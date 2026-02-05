Dove Cameron opens up about ‘major phone anxiety’ following family tragedy

The personal reasons behind Dove Cameron's "major phone anxiety" have been exposed in a revealing episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast. Dove, a singer and actress best known for her roles in the Disney Channel series Descendants and Liv and Maddie, was a guest on the show, where she opened up to host Alex Cooper about the traumatic events that have led to her fear of the telephone.

Dove was only 15 years old when she learned of the death of her father, Philip Alan Hosterman, who took his own life. She remembered the chilling moment when a family friend messaged her while her mother was out, asking her mother to call a relative as soon as possible. Even before the news was confirmed, Dove said she felt a chill run down her spine, explaining that she just "knew" it wasn’t a normal conversation.

When her mother finally came home and made the call, they received news that Philip was "no longer with us." Dove remembered the physical sensation of the trauma she experienced, describing a "severe" panic attack and feeling as if she was completely out of control.