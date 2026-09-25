'I'm crying with pride': Vivek Oberoi after adopted daughter signs first Nepali film

Vivek Oberoi's adopted daughter, Sahara Shah is about to sign her first film! The Bollywood actor and his wife, Priyanka Alva share two biological children, 13-year-old Vivaan Veer Oberoi and 11-year-old Ameyaa Nirvana Oberoi.
The actor had adopted Sahara when she was two-and-a-half-years old and was battling cancer. Now, 22 and cancer-free, she has landed her first film in the presence of the man who gave her a new life, making him extremely emotional.
Bollywood star Vivek Oberoi has parented not just his biological children. He has adopted many cancer-affected children and have supported their treatment and education. 22-year-old Sahara is one such example who has now won her battle with cancer.
Vivek brought Sahara to the Cancer Patients Aid Association (CRPA) in Mumbai, an organisation known for their work with underprivileged kids who need assistance with their treatment. CRPA had organised a Cancer Rose Day event on Tuesday where Sahara had a wonderful surprise for her adoptee father. She revealed that she had signed her first Nepali film and was playing the lead!
Sharing the news about the film that is scheduled to release in 2027, Sahara said, "I'm playing a lead actress in a film. It's a Nepali film. I haven't signed yet. I wanted to take your blessing. You've been a huge part of my life. I've seen you since I was a child, and I always wanted to follow in your footsteps. I'm not even halfway there. I don't think I'll be able to reach any place you are in."
Dedicating this milestone to Vivek, who she calls 'dada', she said, "You've always supported me when it came to acting, dancing, and whatever I wanted to do. That gave me so much conviction to dream big for me and my mum. We come from such a background. All of this is such a far-fetched dream. It was all possible because of you."
"Gifting this to you feels like such a small thing because it's nothing compared to what you've done for me. It's all been possible because of you. There's so much love and affection for you. I'm so overwhelmed", Sahara, who is also trained to be a commercial pilot, said.
It was a pleasant surprise for the 50-year-old actor indeed who became teary-eyed as he hugged his adopted daughter before unveiling the movie poster. The actor expressed how immensely happy and proud he was.
"I'm crying with pride. I saw this two-and-a-half-year-old girl with red eyes and a pale face undergoing chemotherapy while fighting cancer. I saw the fight in her. The way she held my finger, I knew she would win.", the actor said.
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