'I'm crying with pride': Vivek Oberoi after adopted daughter signs first Nepali film

Vivek brought Sahara to the Cancer Patients Aid Association (CRPA) in Mumbai, an organisation known for their work with underprivileged kids who need assistance with their treatment. CRPA had organised a Cancer Rose Day event on Tuesday where Sahara had a wonderful surprise for her adoptee father. She revealed that she had signed her first Nepali film and was playing the lead!

Sahara Shah's emotional words

Sharing the news about the film that is scheduled to release in 2027, Sahara said, "I'm playing a lead actress in a film. It's a Nepali film. I haven't signed yet. I wanted to take your blessing. You've been a huge part of my life. I've seen you since I was a child, and I always wanted to follow in your footsteps. I'm not even halfway there. I don't think I'll be able to reach any place you are in."

Dedicating this milestone to Vivek, who she calls 'dada', she said, "You've always supported me when it came to acting, dancing, and whatever I wanted to do. That gave me so much conviction to dream big for me and my mum. We come from such a background. All of this is such a far-fetched dream. It was all possible because of you."