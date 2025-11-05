Vivek Oberoi says his first finance guru was a paan seller

There is something very Indian about that sort of financial education — no spreadsheets, no jargon, just daily graft and straight arithmetic. Many small shops across Mumbai run on similar logic, surviving downturns by keeping costs low and staying patient.

Vivek Oberoi has put money into a cancer-care initiative, hospitality projects in Goa, and several young ventures in sustainability and entertainment. Friends say he spends plenty of time going over numbers and asks blunt questions before writing cheques. None of that would surprise the paan seller who quietly demonstrated discipline decades ago.

In a business culture that often chases scale and buzzwords, Oberoi’s story lands differently. A paan stall is not glamorous, yet its rhythms are steady and honest. Sometimes, financial lessons arrive not in a seminar hall but under a tarpaulin roof beside a busy road, with clinking steel tins and a man who never wasted a rupee.

(Story for Esha Aphale)