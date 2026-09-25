Susan Sarandon and Hannah Einbinder detained during New York protest at anti-Israel protest

Oscar-winning actor Susan Sarandon and Hacks star Hannah Einbinder have been detained alongside fellow demonstrators in Manhattan after police moved to clear an unscheduled protest. The high-profile demonstration, organised outside the United Nations ahead of an address by Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, saw over one hundred individuals taken into custody for blocking an intersection. Both Susan and Hannah were seen being escorted away by officers after authorities issued formal warnings to disperse.

Susan Sarandon and Hannah Einbinder arrested in New York

Taking to social media shortly after her release, Hannah addressed the public spectacle of the arrests, urging observers to keep their focus firmly on the escalating humanitarian crisis. “If the pictures of my friends and me getting arrested in protest of Netanyahu’s shameful visit to New York draw attention to anything, let it be to the devastating genocidal war Israel is waging,” Hannah wrote. The Emmy-winning performer has consistently remained unapologetic about using her platform, previously explaining that “the cost of not speaking is higher” than any damage to her rising screen career.