Cannes 2025: Actors like Richard Gere and Susan Sarandon condemn silence over Gaza

The letter was addressed to Fatima Hassouna, a young photojournalist and artist, all but 25 years of age who lost her life in the ongoing violence. The Letter was headlined “In Cannes, the horror Gaza must not be silenced.” Losing her life to an Israeli air strike around April came moments after it was announced that a documentary exploring the Gaza conflicts through her eyes would be having a World premiere at the Cannes Film Festival. Unfortunately, her relatives including her pregnant sister also lost their lives in the same raid.

The letter highlighted that “She was a Palestinian freelance photojournalist. She was targeted by the Israeli army on 16 April 2025, the day after it was announced that Sepideh Farsi’s film Put Your Soul on Your Hand and Walk, in which she was the star, had been selected in the ACID section of the Cannes Film Festival.”

Other signatories who have come in support of the cause includes Pedro Almodovar, Leila Bekhti, Kaouther Ben Hania, Costa- Gravas, Julie Delpy, Alice Diop, Xavier Dolan, Nicole Garcia, Viggo Mortensen, Mark Ruffalo, Ira Sachs and many more.