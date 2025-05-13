Cinema

Cannes 2025: Robert De Niro to receive honorary Palme d'Or

Robert De Niro will receive the honorary Palme d'Or at the 78th Cannes Film Festival, which opens May 13 with a tribute to Ukraine and the premiere of Amélie Bonnin’s Leave One Day.
Cannes 2025: Robert De Niro to receive honorary Palme d'Or
Leonardo DiCaprio will present Robert De Niro the honorary Palme d'OrX
Published on
Updated on
2 min read

Robert De Niro is set to receive the honorary Palme d'Or, 49 years after Taxi Driver won the festival's top prize at the 78th Cannes Film Festival, opening on May 13, 2025.

Leonardo DiCaprio is set to present the award to De Niro.

Three-day film tribute to Ukraine

The festival will also open with a three-film tribute to Ukraine and the world premiere of Amélie Bonnin's Leave One Day.

Three Ukraine documentaries, namely, Zelensky, Notre Guerre by Bernard-Henri Lévy, and 2000 Meters to Andriivka by Oscar-winner Mstyslav Chernov.

Binoche will head Palme d'Or jury

French screen legend Juliette Binoche will be leading the jury that pick Palme d'Or winner, along with jurors like Halle Berry and Jeremy Strong.

Cannes 2025: Robert De Niro to receive honorary Palme d'Or
Juliette Binoche will chair the jury that selects this year's Palme d'Or winnerX

22 films are in competition for the award, such as Wes Anderson’s The Phoenician Scheme, Richard Linklater’s Nouvelle Vague, Julia Ducournau’s Alpha, and Jafar Panahi’s A Simple Accident.

In Cannes' Un Certain Regard section, three prominent actors are making their directorial debuts: Harris Dickinson with Urchin, Kristen Stewart with The Chronology of Water, and Scarlett Johansson with Eleanor the Great.

Festival director Thierry Frémaux expressed support for the idea of strengthening local film production but said it was too early to comment on the still-developing plans.

Cannes 2025: Robert De Niro to receive honorary Palme d'Or
Festival director Thierry FrémauxX

“Indeed last year was a beautiful year,” Frémaux said Monday. “But at the very time when I was with (journalists) as the festival started, we didn't know if it was going to be a good year or not.”

The festival closes May 24.

Cannes 2025: Robert De Niro to receive honorary Palme d'Or
Cannes 2025: Which major Bollywood star will make her debut this year?
Palme D'Or
Robert De Niro
Ukraine
Cannes Film Festival 2025

Related Stories

No stories found.
X
Indulgexpress
www.indulgexpress.com