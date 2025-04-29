Cannes 2025: Which major Bollywood star will make her debut this year?

The Cannes Film Festival is knocking on the doors. With the festival scheduled to kick off from May 13 at the Palais des festivals, Cannes, speculation about which Indian celebrity might be spotted has already started. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who has been a long-standing attendee, is expected to make heads turn with her outfits at the 78th edition as well. She is an ambassador of a global luxury make-up brand due to which she is spotted every year at the Red Carpet.
The same brand has had actors like Katrina Kaif, Sonam Kapoor, and even Aditi Rao Hydari walk the carpet in recent years. With the make-up brand signing one of the newest leading ladies on their team, speculations are that she might be making her Cannes debut this year.
Will the Cannes 2025 red carpet see a new face making her debut this year?
She started winning hearts through powerful performances at a tender age and has only matured as an actor through her journey. From Imtiaz Ali to Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Zoya Akhtar, she has worked with them all. Whether it is an adapted biography to a commercial movie, her versatility has shown how powerful an actor she is.
She made her Met Gala debut in the year 2023 wearing American-Nepalese designer Prabal Gurung and in 2024 in a custom Sabyasachi sari-gown. She is none other than Alia Bhatt who is the recent global face of the luxury brand L’Oreal Paris, a long-standing partner of the Festival. Due to her brand commitments it is speculated that she will be seen at the Cannes this year. However, there has been no further details on the designer she would be wearing or on which day/s she would be making an appearance.
Bhatt has been instrumental in pulling off any kind of fashion. From her pristine white saris in Gangubai Kathawadi to her ultra-luxe look as a spoilt brat in Student of the Year or her girl-next-door looks in Gully Boy and Darlings to her georgette saris in Rocky aur Rani kii Prem Kahani which became a rage, Alia is a icon with her choice of subtle yet impactful fashion. Her fans are waiting in anticipation to see her looks on the Cannes red carpet soon.