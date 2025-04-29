Cannes 2025: Which major Bollywood star will make her debut this year?

Will the Cannes 2025 red carpet see a new face making her debut this year?

She started winning hearts through powerful performances at a tender age and has only matured as an actor through her journey. From Imtiaz Ali to Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Zoya Akhtar, she has worked with them all. Whether it is an adapted biography to a commercial movie, her versatility has shown how powerful an actor she is.

She made her Met Gala debut in the year 2023 wearing American-Nepalese designer Prabal Gurung and in 2024 in a custom Sabyasachi sari-gown. She is none other than Alia Bhatt who is the recent global face of the luxury brand L’Oreal Paris, a long-standing partner of the Festival. Due to her brand commitments it is speculated that she will be seen at the Cannes this year. However, there has been no further details on the designer she would be wearing or on which day/s she would be making an appearance.