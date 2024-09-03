Alia Bhatt named Global Brand Ambassador for L'Oréal Paris

L'Oréal Paris, the world’s leading beauty brand, proudly announces Alia Bhatt as its new global brand ambassador. The acclaimed actress, producer, and entrepreneur will join a prestigious roster of global spokespeople, including Viola Davis, Jane Fonda, Eva Longoria, Kendall Jenner, Elle Fanning, and Camila Cabello. Alia will star in the French beauty brand’s campaigns, bringing her unique blend of talent and influence to the forefront of the brand’s global presence.

Alia Bhatt, recently named one of Time Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People of 2024, has made her mark with a diverse film career that spans multiple languages and genres. Her critical acclaim and awards highlight her exceptional contributions to cinema. As a multi-hyphenate, she exemplifies the values of L'Oréal Paris, including inclusivity and empowerment, and shares the transformative power of self-belief with women around the world.

Delphine Viguier-Hovasse, global president of L'Oréal Paris, expressed excitement about Alia's new role: “We are honoured to welcome Alia Bhatt to the L'Oréal Paris family. Her commitment to inclusivity in the film industry and her efforts to highlight Indian cinema on a global scale align perfectly with our values. Alia’s dedication to both people and the planet makes her an ideal ambassador for promoting female talent, entrepreneurship, and the limitless potential L'Oréal Paris strives to unlock by uplifting women.”