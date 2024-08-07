South Korean boy band BTS' vocalist, Jin, becomes Gucci's latest global brand ambassador

Fashion label Gucci announces Jin, a member of Korean boy band BTS, as their latest Global Brand Ambassador.
Since their debut in 2013, K-pop band BTS have become a global sensation, winning multiple Top Social Artist awards at the Billboard Music Awards and making history as the first Korean artistes to top the Billboard Hot 100 chart. In October 2022, Jin showcased his versatility and individual talent with the release of his debut solo single The Astronaut.
Jin has expressed his admiration for Gucci’s Creative Director Sabato De Sarno and says regarding his new role, “Gucci is an iconic brand with a long-standing heritage and modernity. It is meaningful and thrilling to be a part of such a house."
"I am very excited to welcome Jin as Global Brand Ambassador. His warm and kind personality is truly magnetic, and his style is simply unique. He is a generous and extraordinary artiste who is able to move people with his music, which makes us even more honoured to share this journey with him,” said Sabato De Sarno.