Ed Sheeran cancels weekend concerts at Gillette Stadium

Ed Sheeran's back-to-back concerts at Gillette Stadium this weekend have been called off. Gillette Stadium announced that the Friday and Saturday shows were being scrapped ahead of a major storm expected to bring heavy rainfall to the area, with Foxborough forecast to see 1 to 2 inches of rain and wind gusts up to 40 mph. The venue said tickets are refundable, with Ticketmaster holders set to receive automatic refunds.

Ed Sheeran concerts cancelled amid storm and Macklemore row

Ed's promoter, Messina Touring Group, said this was a safety measure taken with the wellbeing of fans, staff and everyone involved in the shows as the top priority. The cancellations takes place as controversy continues to swirl around the tour and stadium owner Robert Kraft's role in getting Macklemore dropped from the U.S. leg over his onstage support for Palestinians.