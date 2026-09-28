Shweta Singh Kirti shares shocking post-mortem claims about late brother Sushant Singh Rajput

Late Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti has spoken about what she said she recently learnt from the person who conducted her brother’s post-mortem, claiming that there was gun use, that his leg was broken and that “a lot of force” was used on him.

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister shares post-mortem claims

In a video message, Shweta said, “We got to know recently that that post-mortem person who did post-mortem on Bhai told that there was gun use and his leg was broken and a lot of force was used on him. His eyes were hurt.”

Speaking about the emotional reaction of people who met her following her return from Atlanta, Shweta said, “There were hundreds of you coming and hugging me and crying, crying for Bhai. You guys, all of you felt that what happened to Bhai was wrong.”

She acknowledged the difficulty of forgiving when something happens to someone one loves, saying, “I know how it feels to even think about something like that happened to your loved one. When it happens with you, you can still forgive, you know, something like that.”