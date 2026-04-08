‘Nobody can play Rama as Beautifully as Bhai’: Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister shares why

Revealing the first glimpse of Ramayana has stirred a lot of opinions online, with people imagining their favourite stars portraying Lord Rama. Of these, the most striking are the artificially generated visuals of Sushant Singh Rajput, whose fan base and family members both reacted emotionally.
Shweta Singh Kirti posted those AI pictures on her Instagram page and conveyed her feelings. She captioned it as, “Why seeing Bhai as Ram Ji stirs so many emotions? You know why?… Because the Ram Ji is just not another person… a character but what he stands for are the values… values we treasure Maryada, compassion, dignity, courage, truth and his pure love for Sita Maa. Just to keep his father’s word he had given to his wife…Ram Ji left all the worldly pleasure and went to the forest to live a life of penance… what does it prove to us? We worship and draw strength from the values these icons stand for.”
The post garnered a lot of attention on social media. One person wrote, “Absolutely. If Sushant sir were alive today, he too would have been able to play the role of Lord Shri Ram so well. You've written a wonderful caption. Remembering him ❤️.” Another person commented, “I got chills… not because of what I saw, but because of what I felt. This is energy. He was never just Sushant to us… and maybe that’s why seeing him like this feels so real. Forever beyond time…."
At the same time, the first glimpse of Ranbir Kapoor in the character of Lord Rama too caught everyone’s attention. Talking about Lord Rama, producer Namit Malhotra called him an epitome of duty and sacrifice. This movie is being made by director Nitesh Tiwari, who has a budget of Rs. 4,000 crore for it. The cast of the movie is filled with celebrities like Sai Pallavi, Sunny Deol, Yash, and Ravi Dubey.