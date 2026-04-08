‘Nobody can play Rama as Beautifully as Bhai’: Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister shares why

Revealing the first glimpse of Ramayana has stirred a lot of opinions online, with people imagining their favourite stars portraying Lord Rama. Of these, the most striking are the artificially generated visuals of Sushant Singh Rajput, whose fan base and family members both reacted emotionally.

Shweta Singh Kirti shares emotional tribute for Sushant Singh Rajput

Shweta Singh Kirti posted those AI pictures on her Instagram page and conveyed her feelings. She captioned it as, “Why seeing Bhai as Ram Ji stirs so many emotions? You know why?… Because the Ram Ji is just not another person… a character but what he stands for are the values… values we treasure Maryada, compassion, dignity, courage, truth and his pure love for Sita Maa. Just to keep his father’s word he had given to his wife…Ram Ji left all the worldly pleasure and went to the forest to live a life of penance… what does it prove to us? We worship and draw strength from the values these icons stand for.”