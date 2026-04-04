Is Ranbir Kapoor playing two roles in Ramayana? Here’s what the actor says

“Lord Vishnu had different avatars,” Ranbir noted during the event. “To get the opportunity to play both Lord Rama and Lord Parshurama was fantastic.” He pointed out that differentiating between the two was not only based on physical differences, but rather depended on very distinct body language and voice modulation to convey the uniqueness of their individualities.

In the trailer, viewers get a small taste of the conflict between these two characters. The trailer captures Lord Parshurama’s anger at Rama for having snapped the bow of Lord Shiva at Sita’s Swayamvara. The visuals are striking, with Ranbir as Rama being shown to counter an axe attack. As per reports, the film boasts high-quality production, with Ranbir describing its six hours of “epic visuals” as being like The Lord of the Rings.

Other stars accompanying Ranbir in this highly anticipated remake include Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as the fearsome Ravana. Sunny Deol will be playing Hanuman while Ravie Dubey will play Lakshman. Ramayana Part I is all set to hit theaters this Diwali, while the final part will release in Diwali 2027.