Shivan & Narresh’s Springlie draws from the work of Swedish artist Hilma af Klint
Shivan & Narresh’s Spring collection, Springlie, draws from the abstract visions of the legendary Swedish artist Hilma af Klint. The collection offers dresses with intent and embodies a sun-drenched, impactful wardrobe defined by fluid strength and a summer- forward spirit. We speak with Shivan Bhatiya, founder and head designer, and Narresh Kukreja, founder and creative director of the label, about the collection.
What’s Springlie all about?
Springlie is our reimagining of spring, which is bold, expressive, and unapologetically glamorous. The palette is led by deep cobalt and layered tonal hues that bring depth and intensity, moving away from traditional colours to something more defined. The collection balances structured silhouettes with effortless movement right from sculptural swimwear and striking playsuits to fluid resort separates that transition seamlessly from day to dusk. Textures are elevated through statement SVNH knits and intricate jacquards for men, adding depth and tactility to modern resort dressing.
What’s the idea behind the collection?
The idea behind Springlie was to reimagine spring with a stronger, more defined point of view. Instead of approaching the season through softness, we wanted to explore it as bold, confident, and full of presence. Drawing inspiration from the abstract visions of Hilma af Klint, the collection reflects a sense of movement, depth, and emotion translated into a wardrobe that feels expressive yet effortless.
How differently have you designed the collection?
We explored stronger colour direction, striking silhouettes, and richer textures, allowing each piece to hold presence while still moving with ease. There’s also a deeper emphasis on versatility.
This summer, what is working in resort and casual wear scenes?
This summer is about a more relaxed, confident approach to dressing. Resort and casual wear feel lighter and more instinctive with easy silhouettes, breathable fabrics, and pieces that don’t feel overworked but still make an impact.
What are casual and resort wear wardrobe must-haves?
The essentials are rooted in versatility. Draped maillots (one-piece swimwear) that double as bodysuits, well-cut playsuits, rompers, and easy resort separates form the core. Pareos are a must-have in any holiday wardrobe as they allow you to style them in 10–15 different ways over a swimsuit, making you ready for the beach to bar. Lightweight knits and relaxed shirts add layering, while strong accessories like holiday totes, scarves, leather slides, and visors pull everything together. It’s about having a few key pieces that can be styled across moments with ease.
What inspires your designs?
Our design inspiration comes from a blend of art, travel, and the idea of modern living. We’re constantly drawn to visual cultures, architecture, and especially abstract art—artists like Hilma af Klint have deeply influenced the way we approach form, colour, and expression. At the same time, our designs are shaped by the lifestyle of our wearer, someone who moves across destinations, occasions, and moods. This balance between artistic inspiration and real-life versatility is what defines our design language.
What are the silhouettes that are trending this year?
This year, silhouettes strike a balance between ease and structure. Relaxed, elongated shapes like flowing dresses, wideleg trousers, and oversized shirts continue to dominate, offering effortless movement. At the same time, sharper tailoring and sculpted forms are making a return, bringing definition and a sense of confidence. Asymmetry and subtle draping add a modern edge, making silhouettes feel dynamic yet refined.
What colours can one explore this summer apart from pastels?
Beyond pastels, summer is leaning into deeper, more confident colour stories. Rich tones like cobalt, emerald, and tangerine are taking centre stage, bringing a sense of boldness and energy to the season. There’s also a growing interest in tonal dressing, layering different shades of the same colour for a more refined, elevated look. Overall, it’s about moving towards colours that feel vibrant, expressive and full of presence.
What are your plans for the label?
For us, the next phase of the brand is deeply centred around expanding Shivan & Narresh Homes. We’ve always seen our design language as something that goes beyond clothing, and Homes allows us to translate that vision into spaces and experiences that feel immersive and complete.
A recent expression of this is the Shivan & Narresh Palmera three-month pop-up at Shangri-La Eros New Delhi, where we’ve extended our print and design philosophy into a living, breathing environment. Going forward, we’re excited to continue building this world of creating spaces that reflect our idea of modern luxury, leisure and lifestyle in a more holistic way.
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