Shivan & Narresh’s Springlie draws from the work of Swedish artist Hilma af Klint

A

The essentials are rooted in versatility. Draped maillots (one-piece swimwear) that double as bodysuits, well-cut playsuits, rompers, and easy resort separates form the core. Pareos are a must-have in any holiday wardrobe as they allow you to style them in 10–15 different ways over a swimsuit, making you ready for the beach to bar. Lightweight knits and relaxed shirts add layering, while strong accessories like holiday totes, scarves, leather slides, and visors pull everything together. It’s about having a few key pieces that can be styled across moments with ease.