Ranbir Kapoor unveils glimpse of Ramayana in Los Angeles ahead of global release

In a candid Q&A session after the exclusive footage, Ranbir Kapoor revealed his connection to his character, Lord Rama. The actor said that he is a “conscience keeper” for billions of people and a character who has remained so relevant over time. Ranbir Kapoor also revealed that his character represents “Maryada Purushottam”: the epitome of an ideal man. The movie will also look at the strength of the human spirit when we’re put through a lot of adversity.

The project, which has been in the making for years, has an impressive ensemble cast. While Ranbir plays the role of the calm and composed protagonist, Yash will reportedly play the role of the fiery and intense character of Ravana. The film will also star Sai Pallavi in the role of Sita, Sunny Deol in the role of Hanuman, and Ravi Dubey in the role of Lakshman. Adding to the grand scale of the film is the historic musical collaboration between Hans Zimmer and A. R. Rahman.

The makers have chosen the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami to announce that the next major glimpse of the film will be out on April 2, coinciding with Hanuman Jayanti. This global reveal of the film is a major milestone for Nitesh, who is writing the story in two parts. The film, titled Ramayana Part One, will have a worldwide release in October 2026, coinciding with the Diwali festivities.