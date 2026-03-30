Kolkata’s newest supper club is hosted at a 100 YO bungalow

Manisha’s love for hosting has quietly shaped what is now one of Kolkata’s more intimate dining experiences. Unlike many structured dining formats, this supper club follows a simple model. There’s no membership, no subscription model, just a phone number and an open seat. Guests can book a single seat, come as a group, or even reserve the entire 12-seater setup. The idea is less about exclusivity and more about access, and perhaps, a gentle push toward shared spaces.

It’s also deeply hands-on. A trained nutritionist by profession, Manisha cooks every meal herself, balancing her day job with weekend dinners.

“This is not something that pays my bills,” she says. “But it’s something I wanted to do for myself.”

The bungalow belongs to one of her friends and offers a terrific set-up for a curated themed experience. The menu doesn’t chase trends. Instead, it leans into something more rooted, a curated journey through Kolkata’s food culture, inspired by North Kolkata’s heritage lanes and South Kolkata’s vibrant contemporary food scene. The line-up celebrates home cooking and street food favourites reimagined with Italian, Chinese and North Indian influences.