Taapsee Pannu opens up on keeping marriage to Mathias Boe private and dealing with leaked wedding footage

Taapsee also touched upon the leaked video from their nuptials that surfaced online in April 2024, describing the breach of trust as embarrassing. She noted that while close relatives were present, certain guests failed to honour the request not to post clips. Her primary desire was to shield Mathias from unnecessary media attention, explaining that as a sports figure, he never signed up for the intense scrutiny associated with cinema stardom.

Reflecting on their journey since meeting in 2013, Taapsee credited profound respect as the foundation of their lasting bond. “We have been together for 13 years… There is extreme sense of security. Most importantly, immense respect for each other. Immense. Love comes after that. If the base of a relationship is not respect then that relationship won’t last for a very long time,” she said, adding that choosing him was the best decision of her life.

On the professional front, the actor continues to balance high-voltage cinema with quiet personal contentment, having recently headlined the courtroom drama Assi alongside Devashish Makhija’s thriller Gandhari.