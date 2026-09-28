Taapsee Pannu opens up on keeping marriage to Mathias Boe private and dealing with leaked wedding footage

Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu has candidly opened up about her decision to keep her personal life away from the public gaze, explaining why she never released official photographs from her nuptials with retired Danish badminton star Mathias Boe. The couple, who completed a court marriage in December 2023 before celebrating with an intimate Udaipur ceremony in March 2024, have consistently maintained a boundary between fame and personal happiness.
Speaking in a recent interview with Nayandeep Rakshit on his YouTube channel, Taapsee explained that she felt no pressure to treat her marriage as a promotional event. “Why should I have a public announcement? I’ve always kept my personal and professional lives apart. Not that I want to hide them, am scared or embarrassed of them. But I’ve refrained from making announcements. I think it’s personal and I’d want to keep it like that. It feels very weird to put out a press note or a deck of photos and videos,” she remarked.
Taapsee also touched upon the leaked video from their nuptials that surfaced online in April 2024, describing the breach of trust as embarrassing. She noted that while close relatives were present, certain guests failed to honour the request not to post clips. Her primary desire was to shield Mathias from unnecessary media attention, explaining that as a sports figure, he never signed up for the intense scrutiny associated with cinema stardom.
Reflecting on their journey since meeting in 2013, Taapsee credited profound respect as the foundation of their lasting bond. “We have been together for 13 years… There is extreme sense of security. Most importantly, immense respect for each other. Immense. Love comes after that. If the base of a relationship is not respect then that relationship won’t last for a very long time,” she said, adding that choosing him was the best decision of her life.
On the professional front, the actor continues to balance high-voltage cinema with quiet personal contentment, having recently headlined the courtroom drama Assi alongside Devashish Makhija’s thriller Gandhari.