Hailee Steinfeld reveals how Josh Allen’s NFL schedule shapes their family life

In an interview, Hailee Steinfeld discussed how the NFL schedule affects Josh Allen's life. The Buffalo Bills star has an organised NFL schedule, while Steinfeld, an actress, enjoys some flexibility in her work. This has helped them plan out their year, as the football season allows her to slow down a bit.

Hailee Steinfeld adjusts her schedule around football season

In an interview with Hailee Steinfeld, Josh Allen’s football schedule is said to be far more organised compared to hers. Rather than maintaining a rigid schedule throughout the year, she manages her schedule based on his football schedule.