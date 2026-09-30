Hailee Steinfeld reveals how Josh Allen’s NFL schedule shapes their family life

In an interview, Hailee Steinfeld discussed how the NFL schedule affects Josh Allen's life. The Buffalo Bills star has an organised NFL schedule, while Steinfeld, an actress, enjoys some flexibility in her work. This has helped them plan out their year, as the football season allows her to slow down a bit.
In an interview with Hailee Steinfeld, Josh Allen’s football schedule is said to be far more organised compared to hers. Rather than maintaining a rigid schedule throughout the year, she manages her schedule based on his football schedule.
In the NFL season, Hailee has discovered a chance to slow things down and have the time to support Josh. According to Hailee, she has been working hard on her schedule in a way that allows her to be wherever he may be. This gives her a chance to enjoy his routine by distancing herself from the acting industry.
With the conclusion of football season, everything changes. Hailee Steinfeld has become very busy during the off-season because she now has acting commitments to fulfil. Different scheduling has ensured that a good balance is achieved between their careers.
Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen welcomed their daughter, Harper Haize Allen, in April 2026. Hailee disclosed the name of her daughter through the Beau Society newsletter in June 2026. In the newsletter, Hailee Steinfeld explained how her early days of being a mom were beautiful, tiring, and very special indeed. Her baby's arrival has also affected how they plan their daily routines. Motherhood, according to Hailee, has taught her that it is okay to take things slowly.
Sleep has been one of the biggest changes for Josh Allen. The quarterback player has stated that he tries to get into bed a lot sooner because of the challenges that come with being a parent to a newborn baby. Despite the interrupted sleep, he has fully embraced his role as a father.