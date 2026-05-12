Hailee Steinfeld celebrates motherhood with adorable glimpses of her baby daughter

Actress Hailee Steinfeld just shared the sweetest glimpse on Instagram, celebrating her first year as a mother. On Mother’s Day, she posted a heartwarming carousel featuring moments with her newborn daughter, marking the special milestone with love and joy.
Hailee and American quarterback Josh Allen welcomed their first child on April 2, 2026. Now a month later, embracing her mother’s day in full force, the actress shared a glimpse of how the family celebrated the day. The first picture couldn’t be any more adorable, capturing the baby gently wrapping her tiny fingers around her mom’s hand.
Then came a bundle of heartwarming cards telling what an amazing wife and mom Hailee is. The third slide featured their morning breakfast table filled with all the delicious foods and then came the Mother’s day cake. The last slide ended with the baby's tiny feat saying the cutest goodbye.
The actress captioned the post saying, “A day late but simply obsessed with this”.
As the post went viral the internet collectively started to drool over the pictures. One user wrote, “Once again congratulations. Also thank you for keeping her privacy. I feel like every parent just immediately posts their kids without asking them.” Another added, “Congratulations, Hailee! We love you from Mexico!” Her cousin too commented and wrote, “My baby cuz has a BABY!!!! Happy first Mother’s Day queen”. Another fan also commented saying, “AWWW OH MY , HAPPY MOTHER'S DAY HAILEE”
Hailee and Josh got married on May 31, 2025 in an intimate wedding which was held at a ranch in Montecito, California. In December 2025, the duo shared an adorable video on their socials and announced their pregnancy to the world and four months later their bundle of joy arrived.