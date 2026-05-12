Hailee Steinfeld celebrates motherhood with adorable glimpses of her baby daughter

Actress Hailee Steinfeld just shared the sweetest glimpse on Instagram, celebrating her first year as a mother. On Mother’s Day, she posted a heartwarming carousel featuring moments with her newborn daughter, marking the special milestone with love and joy.

Hailee Steinfeld’s first Mother’s Day post has the internet melting

Hailee and American quarterback Josh Allen welcomed their first child on April 2, 2026. Now a month later, embracing her mother’s day in full force, the actress shared a glimpse of how the family celebrated the day. The first picture couldn’t be any more adorable, capturing the baby gently wrapping her tiny fingers around her mom’s hand.

Then came a bundle of heartwarming cards telling what an amazing wife and mom Hailee is. The third slide featured their morning breakfast table filled with all the delicious foods and then came the Mother’s day cake. The last slide ended with the baby's tiny feat saying the cutest goodbye.

The actress captioned the post saying, “A day late but simply obsessed with this”.