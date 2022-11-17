Actor Vipin Sharma's film Baitullah raises pertinent questions about child labour

The short film Baitullah, directed and written by Jitendra Rai, is touted to be a thought-provoking short film on child labour starring child artist Om Kanojiya, along with Ishtiyak Khan and Vipin Sharma. Produced by Matheno Films, the film was released on November 14 on the YouTube channel of Hamara Movie. The film has been nominated and selected at 85+ international and national film festivals and has already won 26 awards.

A still from Baitullah

The Family Man actor Vipin Sharma, on the subject of the film, says, "Our film conveys the message of realizing children's dreams. We always tend not to understand them. The film tells the story of a poor kid named Baitullah who is working at a chai stall. The movie poses a question to society as to what a child needs to do, to become like us. It tries to ignite a question about child labour which ruins their childhood."

"I had watched Jitendra's previous short film A Cup of Tea and was thoroughly impressed. So when the film Baitullah came to me, I became a part of it. The main aim behind making this film is for the children to get inspired. I feel the industry should make more films on such subjects", adds Vipin Sharma who is best known for his acting roles in Taare Zameen Par, Gangs of Wasseypur, Kick, Paatal Lok, and so on.

A still from the short film

Phas Gaye Re Obama and Tamasha famed actor Ishtiyak Khan shares what prompted him to do this short film. He says, "I liked the subject of this film because child labour is a heinous crime which is spreading worldwide. Millions of children across the world, and especially in India, are exploited and denied their childhood every day. It destroys the present and future of a kid due to various reasons."

Lastly, he adds, "Some people unknowingly become a part of such things by making them work and my character is one of them. He is only concerned about his financial and personal needs without feeling any responsibility towards society."