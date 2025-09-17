Esai Morales to star in Coyote

Hollywood actor Esai Morales, best known for his roles in projects such as La Bamba, Bad Boys and Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, is set to headline the upcoming film Coyote.

Coyote is directed by Per Prinz, who also co-wrote the film alongside Adam J Goldstein

The film revolves around Hernan Barroca, a weathered ex-smuggler pulled back into the dangerous world he thought he had left behind. But things take a turn when he helps Julia and her young daughter, Maribel, navigate treacherous borderlands; their desperate journey triggers the wrath of a ruthless trafficking syndicate.

Per said the project is the story of “hope and resilience”.