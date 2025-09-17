Esai Morales to star in Coyote

Cinema

Coyote is directed by Per Prinz, who also co-wrote the film alongside Adam J Goldstein
Hollywood actor Esai Morales, best known for his roles in projects such as La Bamba, Bad Boys and Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, is set to headline the upcoming film Coyote.

The film revolves around Hernan Barroca, a weathered ex-smuggler pulled back into the dangerous world he thought he had left behind. But things take a turn when he helps Julia and her young daughter, Maribel, navigate treacherous borderlands; their desperate journey triggers the wrath of a ruthless trafficking syndicate.

Per said the project is the story of “hope and resilience”.

“Hernan is the perfect role for Esai, an exceptionally powerful actor able to switch gears and play a conflicted, broken man on a journey to salvation. It’s a story of hope and resilience,” he said in a statement.

The film is produced by Scott Smith of Fire Tiger Studios, along with Hamid and Camille Torabpour of Winter State Entertainment and Morales and his Richport Entertainment. Morales’ latest work is Side Quest. The series released in March and was created by Ashly Burch, John Howell Harris, and Katie McElhenney.

