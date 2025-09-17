What's more iconic than a tennis bracelet? One made with lab-grown diamonds

“We wanted to take the timeless tennis jewellery and give it a fresh spin,” says Anmol Bhansali from Origem. “We kept the heritage and precision of tennis-inspired design but added subtle updates—like offering a variety of diamond shapes with full customisation at the same price, something not possible with mined diamonds,” he adds.

It’s this thoughtful evolution that allows the pieces in this collection to glide seamlessly from silk dresses to white tees. Their reimagined tennis bracelet stays true to its roots—symmetry, brilliance, and understated glamour—while shedding the idea that it’s only for special occasions. “They’re lighter, more versatile, and designed to stack, layer, or wear solo,” says Anmol. “It’s about making an icon part of your everyday style.”

The collection’s aesthetic is rooted in balance—mirroring the precision of the sport with the relaxed fluidity of modern dressing. Think streamlined silhouettes, clean geometry, and perfectly set lab-grown diamonds, ranging from 0.5 to 20 carats and beyond. They have also kept the designs minimal, letting the craftsmanship and sparkle do the talking.