What's more iconic than a tennis bracelet? One made with lab-grown diamonds

With the rise of ‘Tenniscore’ as a style aesthetic—defined by clean lines, polish, and modern versatility—Origem is serving a striking new take on classic tennis jewellery. Their latest collection reimagines timeless staples with a fresh, fashion-forward twist that captures the elegance of tradition and the ease of contemporary style.
“We wanted to take the timeless tennis jewellery and give it a fresh spin,” says Anmol Bhansali from Origem. “We kept the heritage and precision of tennis-inspired design but added subtle updates—like offering a variety of diamond shapes with full customisation at the same price, something not possible with mined diamonds,” he adds.
It’s this thoughtful evolution that allows the pieces in this collection to glide seamlessly from silk dresses to white tees. Their reimagined tennis bracelet stays true to its roots—symmetry, brilliance, and understated glamour—while shedding the idea that it’s only for special occasions. “They’re lighter, more versatile, and designed to stack, layer, or wear solo,” says Anmol. “It’s about making an icon part of your everyday style.”
The collection’s aesthetic is rooted in balance—mirroring the precision of the sport with the relaxed fluidity of modern dressing. Think streamlined silhouettes, clean geometry, and perfectly set lab-grown diamonds, ranging from 0.5 to 20 carats and beyond. They have also kept the designs minimal, letting the craftsmanship and sparkle do the talking.
A key highlight of the collection is the brand’s approach to materials. Crafted in 14K and 18K white and yellow gold, each piece is finished in fluid, lightweight settings that feel as effortless as they look. Thanks to lab-grown diamonds, these pieces offer beauty, durability, and sustainability—without compromising on luxury.
“Lab-grown diamonds let us create jewellery that’s brilliant and durable but also accessible and conscious,” Anmol explains, adding, “It aligns with Tenniscore’s ethos: pieces you can wear every day without the hesitation that comes with traditional fine jewellery.”
A standout piece in the collection is the modern tennis bracelet—a sleek, sparkling line of diamonds that feels like it moves with you. It’s minimal, but catches the light in the most effortless way. It captures everything Tenniscore is: elegance you can live in.
Merging global minimalism with Indian craftsmanship, this Tenniscore collection is quiet luxury at its finest—refined, wearable, and undeniably chic.
Price starts at INR 89,000.
Available online.