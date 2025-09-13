Nicobar’s pre-festive, Dhara, edit pays tribute to the Indus Valley civilisation

“Inspired by the timeless course of the Indus, our new season takes its name from the water that glides through memory, spirit and story. Drawing from the timeless philosophies of the Indus Valley, Dhara is a symbol of continuity, of quiet evolution, of time that carries memory without losing momentum. For Dhara, we looked at museum archives, archaeological references and sketches of seals and terracotta figures. What struck us was how refined their art was, minimal, geometric, deeply symbolic and how contemporary it still feels. We weren’t trying to recreate the past, but to let its essence guide us into something relevant for today,” begins Simran Lal.

This pre-festive 2025 collection doesn’t simply reference the past; it distils its essence into terracotta earth meeting flowing silhouettes, seals and motifs reimagined as prints and textures that echo hand-hewn craft yet belong seamlessly in a contemporary wardrobe and home.