Nicobar’s pre-festive, Dhara, edit pays tribute to the Indus Valley civilisation

With Dhara, Nicobar turns the gaze of modern design back to where it all began — the Indus Valley, a civilisation that shaped how we live, create and adorn. In Sanskrit, Dhara means flow, a rhythm that moves with quiet intention. Dhara not only offers clothing but also introduces Seals, a capsule jewellery line and a new home collection of textiles and décor.
“Inspired by the timeless course of the Indus, our new season takes its name from the water that glides through memory, spirit and story. Drawing from the timeless philosophies of the Indus Valley, Dhara is a symbol of continuity, of quiet evolution, of time that carries memory without losing momentum. For Dhara, we looked at museum archives, archaeological references and sketches of seals and terracotta figures. What struck us was how refined their art was, minimal, geometric, deeply symbolic and how contemporary it still feels. We weren’t trying to recreate the past, but to let its essence guide us into something relevant for today,” begins Simran Lal.
This pre-festive 2025 collection doesn’t simply reference the past; it distils its essence into terracotta earth meeting flowing silhouettes, seals and motifs reimagined as prints and textures that echo hand-hewn craft yet belong seamlessly in a contemporary wardrobe and home.
“The civilisation was rich in animal imagery: the bull, fish, bird, leopard, horse — each with its own meaning. We also looked at floral carvings and natural patterns from pottery and terracotta. And then the script, which is still undeciphered, we treated it as pure design, almost abstract poetry. Clothing carries them as hand-drawn prints and subtle embroidery. Jewellery takes cues from stamp seals, reimagined as metal impressions. Homeware sees them in woven motifs, textile patterns and sculptural décor,” she reveals.
More than clothing or accessories, Dhara is a fragment of the world’s oldest stories, reminding us that heritage, when reinterpreted, can become a living memory. “Womenswear has 48 pieces while menswear has 22. For women, we focused on flowing dresses, layered kurta sets, breezy separates and festive pieces that balance ease with elegance. For men, we explored relaxed kurtas, tailored shirts, trousers and layers that work for everyday dressing as well as celebrations,” she shares.
Earth tones anchor it, deep charcoal and ivory with muted festive accents like watermelon, mint and mustard. Grounded, but with a lightness that feels fresh for the season. “Natural fibres were key cottons, silks and breathable blends. Some separates and stoles use handwoven textures. The idea was to stay true to natural fabrics, echoing the organic life of the Indus Valley, while tailoring them to today’s festive wear,” she elucidates.
Influenced by the clay tablets and sculptures of the Indus Valley Civilisation, this collection of jewels reflects a deep connection to our roots. Pressed into clay and passed through hands, Indus seals once travelled from city to city, used in trade, affixed to goods and worn as amulets.
“Though still undeciphered, a woman in a tree, perhaps a goddess and sacred peepul leaves, symmetrical and timeless, we have reimagined their symbols to tell a story of our land, its heritage and the journeys we’ve taken. From the bazaars of the Indus Valley to your jewellery box today, the Nazar eye has travelled through time as a powerful talisman. In the Indus Valley, animals symbolised strength, freedom and life. Among them was a one-horned beast — poised, powerful and otherworldly. The Unicorn Bangle draws from that legacy, reimagined in metal and glass. Motifs once etched in ancient clay find permanence in form: bulls for strength, leopards for grace, horses for the journey home and pomegranates symbolising abundance and fertility,” she concludes.
₹650 onwards. Across outlets and available online.