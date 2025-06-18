Nicobar’s latest collection channels the East African island’s slow-living philosophy

Rooted in the rich biodiversity and unhurried rhythm of the island, Nicobar’s latest collection draws from Madagascar’s lush florals and vibrant hues to pay a sun-drenched tribute to the destination, woven into the brand’s signature silhouettes. “Over the years, our design teams have taken journeys of inspiration across the Indian Ocean and the ancient trading routes, moving from coast to coast, season after season. In our ninth year, we revisit the design stories that shaped us and reimagine the pieces you’ve loved. For this edit, we return to the isles of Madagascar, a place that had left its mark once before — but something called us back,” shares Aparna Chandra, co-creative director at Nicobar.

Madagascar collection draws from Mora Mora, the Malagasy philosophy