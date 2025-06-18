Nicobar’s latest collection channels the East African island’s slow-living philosophy

Rooted in the rich biodiversity and unhurried rhythm of the island, Nicobar’s latest collection draws from Madagascar’s lush florals and vibrant hues to pay a sun-drenched tribute to the destination, woven into the brand’s signature silhouettes. “Over the years, our design teams have taken journeys of inspiration across the Indian Ocean and the ancient trading routes, moving from coast to coast, season after season. In our ninth year, we revisit the design stories that shaped us and reimagine the pieces you’ve loved. For this edit, we return to the isles of Madagascar, a place that had left its mark once before — but something called us back,” shares Aparna Chandra, co-creative director at Nicobar.
More than just a seasonal drop, Madagascar is a state of mind — one that embraces ‘Mora Mora,’ the Malagasy philosophy of living ‘slowly, slowly.’ Much like India’s own susegad, it’s an invitation to tread lightly and live deliberately. “You’ll find it in the relaxed silhouettes, featherlight fabrics and palettes, made for days that drift gently from one moment to the next,” she adds.
Color theory
The palette channels the island’s untamed beauty — sun-war med yellows, sky blues, deep charcoal, grounding greens and soft pinks. Fuchsia poppies bloom, checks break the silence and lemurs, zebras and flamingos dance across a new home story. Tribal forms, baobab gleam and hibiscus print tie it all together.
Silhouettes on offer
On offer are easy, effortless pieces reimagined for the season, ready to slip into and live in. Think signature styles like the Lazy Sunday Tunic, Double Layer Dress, Boxy Shirt, V-Neck Kaftan and more. This season, even menswear takes a bold turn with shirts inspired by the raw beauty of the island. “We’ve reimagined classic silhouettes through the island’s vibrant lens — rich prints and wild, organic patterns come together in a collection that’s equal parts g rounded and expressive,” Aparna notes.
Clothing and home
The collection brings together a thoughtful mix of summer-ready fabrics such as breathable organic cotton voile, airy cotton-linen blends and soft cotton modal. “We’ve also included crisp cotton poplin for structure that still breathes. Another highlight of this collection is our embracing of bold hues that refuse to fade into the background — including our firstever dabble with chartreuse,” she explains. And it’s not limited to clothing — from décor to textiles to tableware, every piece in this edit is designed to infuse your space with the mood of the tropics.
₹750 onwards. Across outlets.