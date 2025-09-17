Harshdeep Kaur captures deep emotions of longing in latest folk single Chann Diggeya Ve

The makers shared the song on social media with the caption, “‘Chann Diggeya Ve’ is out now! A song about Love, Longing & Belonging Hope you all like it and give it all your love Listen, share and Enjoy!.”

The new single Chann Diggeya Ve features music composed by Akshay & IP, with lyrics penned by Safi Rock in a traditional style. The soulful vocals are delivered by Harshdeep Kaur, while music supervision is handled by Azeem Dayani. The track is produced by Akshay Raheja and Abhishek Singh, with a chorus comprising Nandini Sharma, Ashlesha Charu, Amrita Talukder and Deepanshi Nagar.

Harshdeep Kaur, celebrated for her iconic tracks such as Heer and Dilbaro. On the other hand, Akshay & IP are best known for their work on the film Crew and popular singles like Ishq Mitha and Snow.