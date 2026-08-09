Mortal Kombat 3 in doubt as director Simon McQuoid hints at exit

Mortal Kombat director Simon McQuoid has hinted that he may not return to helm a potential third instalment, as the franchise’s future remains uncertain. McQuoid, who directed both recent live-action adaptations of NetherRealm Studios’ iconic fighting game series, explained in an interview with TheWrap why he might step away from Mortal Kombat 3. He also admitted that he was unsure how to provide a meaningful update on the film’s current status.

Mortal Kombat 3 may lose director Simon McQuoid as sequel struggles at box office

"I think it's still going through its life cycle," McQuoid said when asked for an update on the third movie or if he would come back. "So, I don't know yet. I'm not sure.

"Well, I feel like there are other stories that I want to tell that aren’t necessarily in Mortal Kombat and I have multiple things in development," McQuoid said, "one of which we’re just casting now and that’s not Mortal Kombat at all, something that is in the real world and very much a deep dive into a singular character and character study. I’m excited about it. But I never want to close doors. I’m just always trying to open doors."